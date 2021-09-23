Technology and logistics investment firm gets $1.5M in state aid for 148 jobs

A technology and logistics investment company based on Buffalo's East Side plans to expand its East Amherst Street facility, creating 148 jobs over the next 10 years in exchange for $1.5 million in state benefits.
Founders Logistics – one of four divisions of Founders Holding Co. – plans to invest more than $28 million in the next five years to buy and expand its investments as an "independent service provider" within the e-commerce distribution industry.
That includes making capital investments to its headquarters, distribution and servicing center at 401 E. Amherst, as well as growing its market share in the business, purchasing additional vehicles for transportation and developing new logistics software for the industry.
In turn, Empire State Development Corp. will award the company up to $1.5 million in Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits, based on actual job creation.
“Founders Holding Co.’s expansion reflects its commitment to Buffalo’s East Side and supports New York State’s strategic plan to encourage business growth in the area," said Kevin Younis, Empire State Development's chief operating officer and executive deputy commissioner. "The tech and logistic company’s investment is a win, both for Western New York job seekers in search of better opportunities and for the Erie County economy.”
Founders is a holding company that buys and works with companies in the transportation, logistics, e-commerce and technology fields. It's been ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation's 5,000 fastest-growing private companies, and says it has sought to provide job opportunities for underemployed, underrepresented and impoverished communities.
Its divisions include Founders Mobility, a large health and human service transportation provider; Founders Software, which develops software as a solution technologies; and Founders Gateway, which provides back-office shared services in accounting, human resources, technology and operations.
Founders Logistics is the newest of its four divisions, and was launched to capitalize on the growth of e-commerce distribution. The company is seeking to expand across North America, but will maintain central operations in Buffalo, including its servicing, fueling, recruitment, training and back-office functions.
“For over 10 years, the City of Buffalo has proven to be an ideal home for Founders Holding Co., and we are very proud to be a part of the area’s legacy of growth and transformation," said Founders President Paul Snyder IV.