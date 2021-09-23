Technology and logistics investment firm gets $1.5M in state aid for 148 jobs

A technology and logistics investment company based on Buffalo's East Side plans to expand its East Amherst Street facility, creating 148 jobs over the next 10 years in exchange for $1.5 million in state benefits.

Founders Logistics – one of four divisions of Founders Holding Co. – plans to invest more than $28 million in the next five years to buy and expand its investments as an "independent service provider" within the e-commerce distribution industry.

That includes making capital investments to its headquarters, distribution and servicing center at 401 E. Amherst, as well as growing its market share in the business, purchasing additional vehicles for transportation and developing new logistics software for the industry.

In turn, Empire State Development Corp. will award the company up to $1.5 million in Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits, based on actual job creation.

“Founders Holding Co.’s expansion reflects its commitment to Buffalo’s East Side and supports New York State’s strategic plan to encourage business growth in the area," said Kevin Younis, Empire State Development's chief operating officer and executive deputy commissioner. "The tech and logistic company’s investment is a win, both for Western New York job seekers in search of better opportunities and for the Erie County economy.”