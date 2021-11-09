TechBuffalo names M&T tech leader as CEO

TechBuffalo has chosen an M&T Bank technology leader to serve as its first president and CEO.

Sarah Tanbakuchi, senior technology manager at M&T, will lead the nonprofit organization effective Nov. 15. TechBuffalo describes its mission as growing an inclusive and accessible technology ecosystem in the region.

Tanbakuchi succeeds Randy Harris, the Lighthouse Technology Services CEO who has led the organization on a voluntary basis as interim executive director. TechBuffalo said it opted to reconfigure the executive’s role into president and CEO, to serve the growing organization’s needs.

Tanbakuchi helped lead the build out of M&T’s $58 million “tech hub” inside Seneca One tower and the Tech Academy. She has spearheaded the Western New York Tech Skills Initiative, designed to provide free tech and digital virtual skills training to local residents.

Tanbakuchi will transition out of her M&T roles to lead TechBuffalo. She is expected to serve as president and CEO on a two- to three-year basis, as part of an executive rotation agreement to help develop the organization.

"I am fully dedicated to Tech Buffalo," she said. "It’s really an opportunity to spend the next two to three years focused on, how do we take this great foundation that TechBuffalo has and really accelerate the organization and accelerate growth for the community, in terms of those connection and convening points, when we think about the tech ecosystem.”

Matt Glynn

