Tech training firm Bitwise picks Sycamore Street location for tech campus

The diversity-focused technology training firm Bitwise Industries has decided on a location for its Buffalo tech campus.

Bitwise will renovate a vacant, 32,000-square-foot warehouse at 368 Sycamore St., on the city's East Side. The building is owned by developer Douglas Jemal.

Bitwise chose the location because it is in an area accessible to those in the marginalized communities it strives to serve by teaching in-demand skills needed to work in well-paying tech jobs. The average Bitwise student's annual salary after training is between $60,000 and $80,000, according to the company.

"It is an amazing space that's really positioned in the right community," said Tammi Sherman, the vice president of Bitwise Toledo, who has been helping get Bitwise Buffalo off the ground.

Bitwise announced in March plans to bring its scalable, venture capital-funded approach to increasing diversity in tech to the Buffalo Niagara region. Founded in Fresno, Calif., in 2013, Bitwise has since expanded to nine other cities, including Buffalo.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When Bitwise comes into a new city, it transforms a vacant building into a technology hub, where classes are held, its operations are housed and other tech companies can rent space.

It will likely take a year or more of construction on the 1949 building before Bitwise is ready to open its tech campus in Buffalo, Sherman said.

This type of technology training is much needed in Buffalo, and leaders in the region's tech and startup space have worked in recent years to create accessible training opportunities for tech workers through initiatives such as TechBuffalo and M&T Bank's Tech Academy.

"An important component of making tech accessible and creating an inclusive tech community is meeting people where they are," said Sarah Tanbakuchi, CEO of TechBuffalo. "Bitwise embodies this belief, and their decision to establish their permanent Buffalo home on our East Side is an important way they will meet local needs and is an exciting next step."

Bitwise's Buffalo leader looks to build a path to tech jobs for underserved youths As vice president of Bitwise Buffalo, CJ Banks aims to facilitate opportunities for people from underserved and marginalized communities to learn tech skills that will lead to well-paying, family-supporting jobs.

Though the Buffalo campus is a ways away from opening, learning is already underway. Several groups of students in Western New York have taken Bitwise classes online. Another class starts in September.

Students from any background can join Bitwise classes – no technology experience required. Classes cost $250, but financial and equipment assistance are available for those who cannot afford the costs.

After completing the classes, students are often hired to work for Bitwise's in-house technology consulting firm. They also have the option to join a paid apprenticeship program through Bitwise. Some students will seek work with a local company.