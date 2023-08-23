Buffalo-based Delaware North Cos. will have a new executive vice president and chief operating officer in October and it is a recognized leader among women in sports.

Amy Latimer, the longtime president of TD Garden in Boston and chief growth officer of Delaware North, has been appointed to the role, which will be based in Buffalo, running the company’s vast business operations.

Latimer is a 27-year veteran of Delaware North, joining the company in 1995 as an inaugural member of the leadership team at TD Garden. Since, she has been recognized by several publications and organizations as an influential woman in sports and arena development.

Her appointment will take effect Oct. 16. She will work alongside current EVP and COO Jim Houser until his retirement at the end of the year. He spent 45 years with the company.

Delaware North conducted a comprehensive selection process before selecting Latimer, who brings a “depth of experience” and “ability to bridge operational leadership with a broad enterprise perspective,” said Jerry Jacobs Jr., one of three brothers serving as CEO of Delaware North.

“Amy’s leadership style is infused with an infectious energy that perfectly aligns with Delaware North and our values,” said Lou Jacobs, CEO of Delaware North. “She is highly regarded by her team members, peers and our clients, and we know her voice will be a valuable addition to the Office of the Chief Executive.”

Latimer will run Delaware North’s global business operations with accountability for the company's more than 200 high-profile locations across sports and entertainment venues, national and state parks, destination resorts and restaurants, airports and travel hubs, and gaming properties.

She was appointed president of TD Garden in 2012 and helped lead a significant transformation there, including a $70 million, floor-to-ceiling renovation in 2015 and a multilevel, $100 million-plus, 50,000-square-foot arena expansion that opened in 2019. The projects covered new entrances, reimagined premium products and amenities and several new bars, lounges and seating areas.

“Amy is a tireless ambassador for Delaware North and an outspoken advocate for doing what is right for our team members and guests,” said Charlie Jacobs, CEO of Delaware North and the Boston Bruins, working out of the company’s Boston office.

In 2021, Latimer took on additional responsibility as chief growth officer, helping steer business development and revenue management teams and playing a pivotal role in driving growth strategies forward.

The company said it is contemplating a succession plan for Latimer’s current roles as president of TD Garden and Delaware North chief growth officer.