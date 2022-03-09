Tax incentives sought to convert former Lockport bowling alley into brewery

C.J. Martin said interior construction is to begin in June and be completed by early 2023.

Meanwhile, the Martin brothers are finalizing plans for the former YMCA at 19 East Ave., which could become a mixture of loft apartments and office space. And they're moving ahead with plans to redevelop the 29-acre private airport in Pendleton, which they acquired in November from Gary Pools & Leisure owner Gary Leasing Inc. for $600,000.

Located at 6700 South Transit Road, across from the Transit Drive-In, the airport stretches along the north side of Dunnigan Road, and includes a small building in front, a single runway, and about a dozen hangars in two separate buildings.

But it won't stay that way. "We didn't buy it to use it as an airport," Matt Martin said.

Instead, the brothers initially plan to convert the hangars into construction contractor rental spaces of various sizes, to store supplies, material and equipment. Some will come with an office.

The rest of the site would be redeveloped, either with additional contractor units that would be built, or potentially with a new apartment project or even single-family homes.

"We're looking at finalizing plans for a second phase, which hopefully we will finalize and be able to announce within the next couple of months," Matt Martin said. "We're in discussions. We're not fully ready to announce anything yet."

