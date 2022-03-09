Tax incentives sought to convert former Lockport bowling alley into brewery

Much beer was poured at the former Kendzie's Lounge in downtown Lockport over the years.
Now, a developer plans to make the beer on the premises.
The owners of the former Kendzie's, a long-vacant bar and bowling alley next to Lockport City Hall, applied for tax breaks Wednesday on a $2.98 million renovation project.
The request to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency sought aid on a project promoted by the city. The city's development agency is to sell the building at 13 W. Main St. to Matt and C.J. Martin for $101,865, according to the NCIDA application.
The Newfane-based brothers also manage the Bewley Building, the City of Lockport's largest commercial space, and they own the former North Buffalo Suburban Airport in Pendleton and the former YMCA in downtown Lockport, which they also plan to redevelop.
The mixed-use plan for the former Kendzie's would create 50 full- and part-time jobs, C.J. Martin said. It calls for a brewery, restaurant and game room on the first floor of the 17,000-square-foot building, and four market-rate apartments on the second floor – two with one bedroom and two with two bedrooms.
The Martins' beer production effort, Barrier West Brewing, will create about 10 different styles of suds for on-premises consumption only.
"We have a great brewer, a very well-known and experienced brewer in Western New York, who will put an emphasis on local ingredients," C.J. Martin said.
The games offered would include shuffleboard, bocce and cornhole, C.J. Martin said. The restaurant and game area are to have a capacity of about 200 people.
According to the NCIDA applications, the Martins will invest $817,000 of their own, borrow $610,000 from a bank, use a $375,000 loan from the state Office of Community Renewal and apply for $464,000 worth of historic preservation tax credits. The project was also recently approved for a $750,000 state grant, said Brian M. Smith, Lockport's planning and development director.
In earlier years, the city obtained a pair of $300,000 grants for the property: one from the state for a new roof and the other from the Environmental Protection Agency for removal of asbestos and an underground storage tank. Those projects are complete.
The Martins requested a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, arrangement to reduce their property taxes, along with a sales tax exemption on building materials and furnishings and an exemption from paying the Niagara County mortgage recording tax.
In all, the NCIDA estimated the incentives would save the Martins $611,000 on the Kendzie's makeover. The board expects to vote on the deal April 13.
C.J. Martin said interior construction is to begin in June and be completed by early 2023.
Meanwhile, the Martin brothers are finalizing plans for the former YMCA at 19 East Ave., which could become a mixture of loft apartments and office space. And they're moving ahead with plans to redevelop the 29-acre private airport in Pendleton, which they acquired in November from Gary Pools & Leisure owner Gary Leasing Inc. for $600,000.
Located at 6700 South Transit Road, across from the Transit Drive-In, the airport stretches along the north side of Dunnigan Road, and includes a small building in front, a single runway, and about a dozen hangars in two separate buildings.
But it won't stay that way. "We didn't buy it to use it as an airport," Matt Martin said.
Instead, the brothers initially plan to convert the hangars into construction contractor rental spaces of various sizes, to store supplies, material and equipment. Some will come with an office.
The rest of the site would be redeveloped, either with additional contractor units that would be built, or potentially with a new apartment project or even single-family homes.
"We're looking at finalizing plans for a second phase, which hopefully we will finalize and be able to announce within the next couple of months," Matt Martin said. "We're in discussions. We're not fully ready to announce anything yet."