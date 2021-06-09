Tax incentives approved for Niagara Falls industrial expansion

A 15-year incentive package for a major expansion at Niacet Corp. in Niagara Falls was approved Wednesday by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

The $13.25 million project will add 3,500 square feet to the company's 47th Street plant, creating a production line for anhydrous hydrogen chloride, a chemical used in the semiconductor, pharmaceutical and technical industries.

The project also will add eight jobs to Niacet's current work force of 91. Reduced property taxes, exemptions from having to pay sales tax on the building materials and equipment for the expansion, and a break on the county mortgage recording tax will save Niacet an estimated $1.2 million over 15 years, the NCIDA estimated.

Three other incentives also were approved by the NCIDA board Wednesday.

Birch Machine & Tool

A Royalton machine shop will construct a new 7,500-square-foot facility at 7920 Rochester Road. The $795,000 project, backed by a 15-year package of property tax, sales tax and mortgage tax abatements, is to increase Birch's workforce from six to nine.