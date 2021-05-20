Tax-free gas, Dunkin' Donuts come downtown Buffalo as Seneca One-Stop opens

The Seneca Nation of Indians has opened its Seneca One-Stop gas station and convenience store on Perry Street, bringing the 35-year-old tribal brand and tax-free gasoline to downtown Buffalo for the first time.

The new facility at 180 Perry St., which will celebrate its grand opening Friday morning, is located across from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. It features 14 gas pumps with unleaded, mid-grade, premium and diesel fuel, as well as a 4,800-square-foot convenience store and a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru.

The One-Stop will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Senecas started the One-Stop brand with a travel plaza on its Allegany Territory in 1986, followed two years later by operations on the Cattaraugus Territory, the Oil Spring Territory in 1991 and the Niagara Falls Territory in 2016.

The Senecas purchased the Perry Street site in June 2007 and later tore down a warehouse and training facility on the site. It is recognized as part of the Seneca Nation's Buffalo Creek Territory and as sovereign land under the Seneca Settlement Act of 1990, the Seneca Nation has previously said.

