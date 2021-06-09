Tax breaks sought for events center and brewery in Niagara Falls

In 2019, USA Niagara Development Corp., the local arm of Empire State Development, used Buffalo Billion funds to acquire these and other properties from former owner Joseph "Smokin' Joe" Anderson in a $15 million deal.

The two Third Street buildings, along with a parking lot at 503 Main St. and a vacant lot at 518 Third St., were officially transferred to TM Montante's ownership in March.

The parking lot, with about 40 spaces, will serve the two reused buildings. No construction is planned at 518 Third St., Campos said. The developer also said he hopes to acquire a city-owned alley between the buildings and the parking area.

TM Montante asked for a 10-year package of reduced property taxes, exemptions from the county mortgage recording tax and exemptions from paying sales tax on building materials and furnishings.

The NCIDA staff estimated these incentives would save the company almost $457,000 over 10 years. Six full-time and four part-time jobs are to be created at the events center, not counting those in the leased offices above it, and two full-time and eight part-time jobs at the brewery and restaurant.