Taking training indoors: More facilities offering place to play in colder weather

Ron Pilat opened an indoor baseball training facility in 2021, and before the turf was even laid inside the 6,500-square-foot Tonawanda building, he sold out of rental space for the entire winter.

A year later, the owner of 3&2 Baseball has built a second facility, in Clarence, that opened in November and features 5,500 square feet of indoor turf. It wasn’t supposed to be finished until 2023, but with all the demand for training and practices from local baseball organizations and travel programs, he decided to get it done and opened even sooner.

“We had to turn away teams throughout the year at the Tonawanda facility because there’s only so many hours in a day, so we knew the need was there,” said Pilat of Kenmore, a former police officer, who resigned from the force due to a prolonged injury before pursuing his love for teaching baseball.

“It’s insane, to be honest,” he added. “We’re open seven days a week and pretty much packed from the second we open the doors until the second we close them.”

With limited time to play outdoors in the Buffalo area, especially for weather-dependent sports like baseball and softball, and an increase in year-round training and sports specialization, indoor sports facilities are in high demand. And, these days, they’re not as hard to find as they may have been a decade or so ago.

Athletes are ramping up to more specialized training at younger ages. Young athletes, rather than playing a variety of sports, are often choosing to specialize in one and training year-round. The proliferation of travel teams has further expanded the options open to young athletes to play more and face higher levels of competition.

The indoor sports training facilities play into all of that.

Year-round training

These facilities offer access to batting cages and pitching mounds, group and private lessons and practices and training, as well as running camps and clinics. Some have diversified, offering space for not only baseball training, but also softball, football, soccer and lacrosse and strength and conditioning training. Most train athletes as young as 5 or 6 up to college and professional players.

“When you live in a cold-weather environment, having a facility where you can get in not just work, but good work, is of the upmost importance,” said Ben Wereski, an Orchard Park High School graduate, who after playing at Rutgers and Columbia University is now pitching in the Kansas City Royals organization. “It’s been essential for what I’ve been able to do and also a lot of other players.”

A common denominator for these businesses has been that they open and then quickly expand due to the demand.

Rich Wozniak originally opened Inferno Baseball’s facility in the upstairs of a pool hall in North Tonawanda in 1999. It was a small space with room for a batting cage and a gym area that the organization quickly outgrew. He originally opened it to strictly train Inferno’s teams but there was significant demand from other organizations as well.

Five years later, Wozniak opened his current location on Broadway in Depew, which was originally 15,000 square feet. In 2007, he put on an addition that nearly doubled the square footage.

“We just kept outgrowing the space we had,” he said.

With so many kids playing a variety of sports, the demand for indoor space shouldn’t subside, even as more facilities open, said Charlie Karstedt of Full Circuit Athletics. He specializes in baseball training but also puts an emphasis on strength and conditioning training and offers a physical therapy room. Full Circuit in Hamburg also rents out space to other sports teams, as well as the Buffalo Bandits.

Karstedt opened the facility on the 16-acre property at Lakeview Road five years ago. In 2020, just months before the pandemic hit, he put on a 10,000-square-foot addition, used mostly for team rentals.

“I really don’t perceive it as competition because every place fits a different need,” said Karstedt, an Eden native and former baseball player at the University of Buffalo. “I think there’s always going to be demand for it because of the weather where we live.”

Training and teaching

Many of these facilities offer both development (or training) and rental options, and owners also try to distinguish themselves in some way, especially with their membership programs. Diversifying their offerings and planning a yearly budget for a business that goes virtually dark during the summer have become increasingly important, especially as Covid-related shutdowns affected the industry.

Wozniak also runs a travel team program, summer and fall leagues and his own tournament each season bringing in more than 100 teams.

“That helped during the pandemic shutdowns when the facility could not generate any revenue,” he said. “We still had other things going on.”

He starts training athletes as young as 5, but Inferno’s main emphasis is on players 10 to 18 – the age group representing the largest market for sports training. Membership allows for baseball athletes to get into smaller group sessions with a trainer who teaches various aspects of the game.

Pilat works with teams and individual athletes year-round who hire the facility’s 13 coaches and trainers to run their practices and for private lessons to help with specific position specializations. At the members-only facility, individuals or teams can book a batting cage or do some pitching by reserving a spot on the app.

“We want our members to be able to be here over and over again,” said Pilat, who is assisted by Mike Nolan at his Clarence facility, which is still under some construction. “The calls for private lessons are pretty much nonstop.”

Karstedt has grown the business by “accommodating more.” He trains players of all ages and said he doesn’t buy into the stigma that young athletes shouldn’t do strength training.

“Kids should be active and moving and comfortable in a training atmosphere,” he said. “It just needs to be done the right way.”

Winter training

It’s a cold late morning in December on the first day of winter, and Orchard Park graduates Patrick Evans, Adam Riter and Wereski are training at Full Circuit. They’re there about five days a week, working on getting better, stronger and more mechanically sound for their baseball seasons that will get going in a few short months.

“It’s nice to be able to have somewhere to get our work in while we can, especially when the weather is crazy like this,” said Riter, a junior infielder at St. John Fisher.

“I’ve been training here since my sophomore year of high school and it changed the way I’ve looked at the sport,” added Evans, a freshman pitcher at Niagara County Community College.

The number of facilities offering indoor training and play has increased with the influx of travel baseball players and teams. That doesn’t mean there are more kids playing the sport, just more seeking year-round training and lessons, which was much less prevalent a decade or two ago, Wozniak said. There are now 300-plus travel teams in the Western New York area, he added.

“Every time I turn around, I have a new team that I have never heard of before approaching me about practice time,” Wozniak said. “It’s been an exponential explosion in travel teams.”

While many of the indoor facilities built in Western New York cater to baseball and softball, other sports teams and organizations are seeing the value of additional indoor training in a more controlled environment.

“You can do sports like football, soccer and lacrosse outdoors on turf for a little bit longer, but let’s be honest, athletes and coaches don’t really want to be outside in the mud, snow, cold and rain,” Karstedt said. “And just because you physically can be out there doesn’t mean it is safe.”