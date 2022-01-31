Takeout is in demand, so a Riverside pizza box-maker will expand again

The Covid-19 pandemic has been good for a Riverside manufacturing company's business, primarily because there’s a lot of dough to be made in producing pizza boxes.
Enterprise Folding Box Co. has been making folding and corrugated containers and other industrial packaging in Buffalo since 1965.
But it’s developed a specialty in takeout food boxes, especially for pizza, chicken wings and bakery items – a solid niche for a Buffalo clientele.
With a product line that targets the needs of takeout or carryout businesses – which is what dominated the restaurant industry during the two years of the pandemic – Enterprise has been growing.
That’s why the business at 75 Isabelle St. has been growing so much – enough that it needs to buy additional property from a derelict former industrial property at 308 Crowley St., next door to its current facility at 75 Isabelle St.
That’s the third time in the past few years that Enterprise has purchased a piece of the long-vacant former King Sewing Machine plant from the Buffalo Urban Development Corp., which acquired the site in June 2018 for $50,000 with plans to clean up the distressed brownfield site for redevelopment.
Previously, Enterprise bought a 0.9-acre portion of the site, followed by a 0.7-acre parcel that included a vacant two-story cinder-block structure that already shared a wall with Enterprise.
Now the company wants to buy a much larger 2.1-acre piece of vacant land for $60,000. The parcel runs along the back side of the property, where the rail line runs. The price exceeds the appraised value, and the agency approved the deal this week.
When completed, Enterprise will have purchased half of the formerly 5.7-acre site, which previously contained a 300,000-square-foot factory that made sewing machines and later televisions.
Meanwhile, BUDC is continuing with its redevelopment plans for the rest of the site, which suffered some damage last June after a pile of debris caught fire.
The agency last July began to take down the deteriorating 300,000-square-foot brick complex, to be followed by clearing and remediating the remaining land so it can be resold.
Originally, BUDC was required to maintain the historic clock tower and smokestack, but the State Historic Preservation Office dropped that requirement because of the fire and structural concerns, BUDC President Brandye Merriweather said.
“That’s good news, because we’ll now have a clear site with no obstructions,” she said.