Takeout is in demand, so a Riverside pizza box-maker will expand again

Previously, Enterprise bought a 0.9-acre portion of the site, followed by a 0.7-acre parcel that included a vacant two-story cinder-block structure that already shared a wall with Enterprise.

Now the company wants to buy a much larger 2.1-acre piece of vacant land for $60,000. The parcel runs along the back side of the property, where the rail line runs. The price exceeds the appraised value, and the agency approved the deal this week.

When completed, Enterprise will have purchased half of the formerly 5.7-acre site, which previously contained a 300,000-square-foot factory that made sewing machines and later televisions.

Meanwhile, BUDC is continuing with its redevelopment plans for the rest of the site, which suffered some damage last June after a pile of debris caught fire.

The agency last July began to take down the deteriorating 300,000-square-foot brick complex, to be followed by clearing and remediating the remaining land so it can be resold.

Originally, BUDC was required to maintain the historic clock tower and smokestack, but the State Historic Preservation Office dropped that requirement because of the fire and structural concerns, BUDC President Brandye Merriweather said.

“That’s good news, because we’ll now have a clear site with no obstructions,” she said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.