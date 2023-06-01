T-Mark Heating, Plumbing and Cooling has acquired Jameson Electric, Heating and Air.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. T-Mark said it would retain all 14 of Jameson’s employees, who will be based out of T-Mark’s headquarters at 577 Englewood Ave. in Kenmore.
T-Mark moved into its current location in April, after spending about $1 million to renovate a former NAPA Genuine Parts store.
