Sweeping changes to state's energy policy gain approval

The Climate Action Council on Monday approved a series of recommendations that call for widespread changes in how New York state residents would heat and power their homes in the coming years.

The final vote in favor of the energy roadmap was 19-3. The plan needed support from at least 15 of the council's 22 members to pass. The recommendations will be forwarded to Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature.

The 300-plus page report contains a host of recommendations aimed at meeting the state's ambitious climate controls, in everything from homes and buildings to transportation. The state is aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels by 40% by 2030, and 85% by 2050. Plans call for regulations stemming from the recommendations to be in place by 2024.

Proponents say the plan recommends critical targets to combat climate change, protect public health and make a shift to economic development related to clean energy.

"Today is certainly a day to celebrate, but this also marks the beginning of more significant work to come as we forge the path ahead and lead by example on how to transition an economy based on the conventional energy practices of yesterday to the thriving green economy of tomorrow," said Doreen Harris, co-chair of the council and president and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

Opponents say the plan doesn't do enough to address how the state will maintain a reliable electric grid amid the transition.

And the critics say the plan will force costly changes on homeowners and businesses by mandating a move away from natural gas – regarded as the least expensive heating fuel – in favor of electric heat or heat pumps, which could require costly alterations to install.

New and existing homes

The plan recommends that starting around 2025, newly built single-family homes be prohibited from installing equipment powered by fossil fuels, such as natural gas. That would require a newly built home's appliances, such as hot water heaters and furnaces, to run on a zero-emission system such as a heat pump, which is more energy efficient, but costs more than a conventional heating system.

The final version of the Climate Action Council's plan pushed back the recommendation by one year. It was originally recommended for 2024.

The revised version of the plan also acknowledges the challenges of relying exclusively on heat pumps in colder parts of the state, and suggests natural gas may potentially be used as a backup fuel source in some places.

The plan recommends that starting in 2030, once homeowners' heating systems and appliances reach the end of their lifespan, replacements would need to run on zero-emission systems.

Dueling views

Backers described the plan as historic and say it sets a standard for other states to follow to combat climate change.

"What we have developed as a council is a solid blueprint that will guide the public and lawmakers in how to secure the promises of our climate law," said Peter Iwanowicz, executive director of Environmental Advocates NY. "The plan shows the pathway forward to provide big benefits including reduced energy bills, improving our health and lowering our health care costs, and reversing decades of environmental injustice."

"Our plan shows that the quicker the public, the governor and the legislature move to electrify all sectors, the faster we'll realize the benefits," he said.

Opponents said the plan comes up short in key areas.

Donna DeCarolis, president of National Fuel's utility business, said she supported many of the plan's recommendations, but ultimately voted against it.

DeCarolis said she felt the plan doesn't adequately assure the reliability of the electric grid, relies too heavily on a single energy source, fails to use the natural gas delivery system for decarbonization and doesn't fully assess affordability for consumers.

If the plan is pursued as written, she said, "there's an unfortunate possibility that consumers could end up paying more for less reliable energy. And these concerns are magnified in a region like Western New York, where it is 45% colder than downstate."

Nearly 90% of homes in the Buffalo Niagara region are heated with natural gas, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

What's next

The recommendations will be forwarded to the governor and the state Legislature. The 2019 climate law calls for new regulations supporting the state's climate law to be in place by the start of 2024.

State agencies, including the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will be tasked with developing regulations in keeping with the plan's contents in the upcoming year. Legislation is expected to be needed to implement some elements of the plan.

Meanwhile, environmental advocates and business groups will keep making their respective cases to the governor and state lawmakers, to either uphold the plan's contents or amend them.

"The next step is to see it fully implemented," said Raya Salter, founder and executive director of the Energy Law and Justice Policy Center, and a council member. "We will all need to work together to make this happen."

Dottie Gallagher, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, said the group supports the state's goal of reducing emissions, but doing so in a way that keeps energy affordable and reliable. She contends the plan doesn't achieve that balance.

"Although this plan is a beast of their own creation, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature need to pump the brakes on implementing it," Gallagher said.