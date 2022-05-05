Super Flea is coming back – and it's heading to the Outer Harbor

Kai Mikolajczak has been collecting and reselling vintage wares since he was 12.

The Derby native’s inspiration was the Super Flea on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, where he used to go nearly every weekend with friends during his youth.

“For me, growing up, it was the thing to do on weekends – you drive up to Walden Avenue, bring $20 or $30 and you fill up your car with some of the most random items and then head home,” he said. “And then you do the same thing next weekend.”

“After it closed in 2014, there just hasn’t been anything to fill its shoes,” he added.

Now, Mikolajczak, 31, and the owner of Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo, is the one bringing back the Super Flea.

The new Queen City Super Flea will take place on 12 weekend dates over a four-month span, starting June 4, and bring more than 350 vendors to the Buffalo Outer Harbor, 325 Fuhrmann Blvd. The Super Flea’s former destination is now the site of a Walmart.

Mikolajczak is hoping this is the start of what could eventually include a move to a site where there’s an inside-outside venue just like at the former Super Flea in Cheektowaga.

“I’m fielding calls, emails, messages and DMs left and right,” said Mikolajczak, who’s run Queen City Vintage for three years and is expecting his first child in June. “It’s overwhelming but it’s so fun. I’m so glad that people are enthused about it as much as I am.”

There will be 500,000 square feet dedicated to the vendors at the Buffalo Outer Harbor – enough room to fit 150 to 200 additional vendors. All that room was needed in case Covid restrictions become a way of life again.

Steve Ranalli, president of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., said he’s looking forward to bringing a variety of events that appeal to different age groups and ethnicities to the Buffalo Outer Harbor. The organization operates much of what was once a mostly vacant 429 acres of the Buffalo waterfront.

“It’s still a part of the waterfront that is new to a lot of people,” he said. “We’re just trying to open up the Outer Harbor to as many people as we can and we think this is going to be a very fun way to bring back the Super Flea. It should be quite an event down there.”

Among those who are excited are some former Super Flea vendors. Nearly two dozen of them have reached out to be a part of the latest version of the flea market.

Joseph Vitello Sr., a former vendor at the Super Flea who’s since moved to Florida and now sells his wares at a market in Daytona, said even though internet and Amazon shopping have exploded in popularity, there’s nothing quite like coming to a market to touch, feel and see the products “and then haggle a little bit.”

When the original Super Flea closed, Vitello said he was “sickened.” An attempt was made to get a new flea market running, as organizers eyed a spot near McKinley Mall in Hamburg, but they could never make it work, Vitello said.

“It has got to be unique. The items sold there cannot be something you can go to Walmart to get,” said Vitello, who’s not among the vendors applying to come to Queen City Super Flea. “But, also, it’s about supporting small business, family businesses; not a corporation. … Western New York needs a market where they can go.”

Mikolajczak also is looking to bring in newer vendors, many of whom have incorporated technology and social media in selling their wares. He’s looking for artisans and curated sellers as well.

He’s still going through applications and plans to start releasing the names of Super Flea vendors next week.

“I want to have it be an ode to how it was and how it used to be and then also have it be for the newer generation going forward,” said Mikolajczak, who has had his plans for starting a bigger flea market delayed the past two years by the pandemic.

He is hoping to create a platform for sellers that will help build their businesses.

Vitello said he’s happy to hear that the Super Flea will be back, but he’d like to see an inside-outside concept – similar to the original Super Flea – possibly at an old vacant warehouse.

“I’d love to see them get an old building to use, but I know sometimes it gets really crazy with regulations,” he said. “It would help to have some covered space, a roof and some walls, so that the market could be every weekend, rain or shine.”

Mikolajczak looked into indoor-outdoor spaces like the former Kmart on Hertel Avenue, which closed in 2019, and vacant buildings on Walden Avenue and Seneca Street, but couldn’t make any work. He said politics and a negative stigma surrounding flea markets made it difficult.

He still has plans to find a permanent home, which could mean acquiring a turn-key location or building out on his own site.

After the June 4 opening, the flea market will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 18 and 25, July 2, 9, 17 and 24, Aug. 7, 20 and 27 and Sept. 18 and 25.

