SUNY schools embrace micro learning to boost education, job opportunities

Mayrose cited data from the intelligence platform HolonIQ that predicts the global market for online degrees and microcredentials will reach $117 billion by 2025.

“The landscape of higher education is changing, and we are exploring what microcredentials will work for us,” Mayrose said. “And as our industries are made aware that microcredentials exist and that they can have a voice in what they will look like, that will drive things further.”

If tailored to area employment needs, microcredentials will increase enrollment in SUNY programs while paying for themselves, Mayrose said. Some companies may even include them in benefits packages to keep their workers up to speed on new or advancing skills and technologies. Many are also offered online for easier and wider access, he said.

+5 As community college enrollment plunges, can SUNY Erie and others reinvent themselves? For the second year running, the Covid-19 pandemic deepened an 11-year enrollment slide at community colleges across the state and shrunk campuses by more than 32,000 students since 2019.

“I’m really excited about microcredential and I think this is where higher education needs to be to make sure that folks at every stage of life are getting what they need to reach their goals,” he said.