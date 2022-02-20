SUNY schools embrace micro learning to boost education, job opportunities

Short-term certification courses known as microcredentials are gaining macro importance in New York’s state university system.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week that State University of New York campuses will expand opportunities for people to get short-term certification for specific, in-demand skills to help them land jobs or advance their careers.
Hochul said 31 of the state’s 64 State University of New York schools offer a total of 400-plus microcredentials in more than 60 areas of study – from workplace safety to leadership coaching to grant writing, health care and automotive skills – with many more coming soon.
"As the strongest public university system in the country, SUNY is well-positioned to lead the way in preparing New Yorkers for the rapidly-evolving job market of the future," Hochul said in a statement.
"The microcredential program will enable New Yorkers of all professional backgrounds to gain the skills and knowledge employers are looking for, more immediately and flexibly than a traditional college course-load allows.”
SUNY recognized a need for alternatives to two- and four-year degrees even before the pandemic emphasized a need for more online and short-term learning options, said Kyle Adams, SUNY assistant vice chancellor for marketing and creative strategy.
“We’ve been talking for a long time about new ways for higher education to meet the needs of today’s learners and employers,” Adams said. “Our policy development for microcredentials started in 2018 with making sure these classes would be as relevant, legitimate and high quality as a degree. They are taught by the same professors using the same methods as degree classes, and many are stackable, meaning you can take them for credit to build toward a degree over time.”
Once they complete a microcredential, students will have a college record of their learning and the potential to receive a digital “badge” linking to that proof, which they can share on e-resumes and social media or email to employers.
Adams said microcredentials – which on average require three classes to complete – offer a way for people to quickly gain skills to qualify for immediate jobs like phlebotomy (blood draws), HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and hospitality, all of which are experiencing major worker shortages.
“Now that campuses have been seeing the value of this, they are really starting to dig in,” Adams said. “In just the last few weeks, we have uploaded another 30 or 40 microcredentials into our systemwide search.”
See the SUNY systemwide microcredential offerings at suny.edu/microcredentials/microlist/.
Based on that list, the number of microcredentials offered by local SUNY schools ranges from 69 for the University at Buffalo to 12 at Buffalo State to one or two at Erie Community College – but those numbers don’t reflect that many campuses are already offering programs that are on their way to becoming microcredentials.
Buffalo State Provost James Mayrose said the college has been working with business advisers on programs to help fields like the restaurant industry, which took a huge hit from the pandemic.
Last summer, Buffalo State partnered with the Small Business Development Center and the Amherst Chamber of Commerce to offer RISE Up (Restaurants Ignite Skills and Education), a 10-day intensive restaurant skills program that included top area chefs and restaurateurs such as Buffalo State alum chef Darian Bryan of the Plating Society and Shetice Jackson, owner of Cake Crazy Bakery. The college charged $250 per person for the course and all eight participants got jobs at the end, Mayrose said.
“Our participants received training in food preparation, serving and hosting, and we also focused extensively on customer service and communication, which are key soft skill components for this industry,” he said. “They received real-world experience by taking over our Campus House, the social club for Buffalo State.” On completing the program, participants got interviews for and filled open jobs at Delaware North, the Saturn Club and the Phoenix at 269, Mayrose said.
Mayrose cited data from the intelligence platform HolonIQ that predicts the global market for online degrees and microcredentials will reach $117 billion by 2025.
“The landscape of higher education is changing, and we are exploring what microcredentials will work for us,” Mayrose said. “And as our industries are made aware that microcredentials exist and that they can have a voice in what they will look like, that will drive things further.”
If tailored to area employment needs, microcredentials will increase enrollment in SUNY programs while paying for themselves, Mayrose said. Some companies may even include them in benefits packages to keep their workers up to speed on new or advancing skills and technologies. Many are also offered online for easier and wider access, he said.
“I’m really excited about microcredential and I think this is where higher education needs to be to make sure that folks at every stage of life are getting what they need to reach their goals,” he said.
Erie Community College President David Balkin said microcredentials present exciting opportunities for community colleges, which are seeing dramatic declines in enrollment and are working to reinvent themselves to fill skills gaps and worker shortages for employers and offer a fast-track to employment or advancement for workers.
Balkin just started in his role as ECC president on Feb. 1, but he said he sees SUNY “taking a leadership role” in microcertification as a developing trend. Besides specific fields like the health sciences, information technology and automotive technology, he said there’s a wide call to teach workers “soft skills” like critical thinking, problem solving and teamwork.
“I just met with some business people who asked if we will be offering microcredentials in customer service,” Balkin said. “Many colleges don’t focus on emotional intelligence and the personal skills needed to interact well with the public. If we can help potential workers understand how businesses work, how employers think and the expectations they have, they can be wildly successful in many different jobs.”
He said microcredentials also allow people to explore a specific field without having to go all-in by pursuing a degree.
“You don’t necessarily have to go to school for two years to learn an important skill set,” he said. “You should be able to stick your toe in the water, get three or four credits and gain credentials that will help you and your employer be competitive.”