SUNY Erie president: Layoffs likely by fall semester

Balkin noted that three of the four union contracts employees work under have expired and the fourth expires in December. The college began negotiations on Friday for a new contract with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1095, which covers non-faculty workers at the college, the Erie County Public Library System and Erie County Medical Center. Negotiations with the other three unions – CSEA, the Faculty Federation of ECC and the Administrative Association of ECC – will also take place this year, Balkin said.

AFSCME Local 1095 President Richard Canazzi said his phone call from Balkin Monday “wasn’t pleasant,” but it also wasn’t unexpected. He said his union hoped to approve a $2-an-hour wage increase for its employees because many are earning less than the $15-an-hour minimum wage established for fast food workers in New York State. But he said it’s clear SUNY Erie can’t afford to give raises, much less continue to pay its current number of workers.

“We knew this day was coming, and unfortunately it is due to years of mismanagement by Dr. Balkin’s predecessors,” Canazzi said. “SUNY Erie hit the iceberg nine or 10 months ago and now it’s our duty to get our members out of that sinking ship as safely as possible.”