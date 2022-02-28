SUNY Erie president: Layoffs likely by fall semester

SUNY Erie Community College President David Balkin's plan to fix its financial crisis will likely include layoffs to "right-size" the college after years of declining enrollment without reductions in staff.
“We are slated to lose $9 million in the next academic year if we don’t do something significant,” Balkin said.
That will likely mean layoffs between now and the fall semester unless enough people retire or move to other county jobs, he said.
The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.
Balkin laid out the college’s fiscal challenges and how he plans to solve them in a letter to faculty and staff and phone calls to representatives of the four unions serving SUNY Erie employees Monday.
He said he can’t estimate the number of job cuts that may be needed because that will depend on how many employees may voluntarily retire or be able to shift to jobs in other county departments covered by their unions. He said about 144 SUNY Erie employees are currently eligible to retire.
SUNY Erie trustees and the interim president who preceded Balkin, Bill Reuter, have been publicly discussing the college’s financial woes since before Balkin came on as president Feb. 2.
Balkin said he is calling for greater urgency and a pledge “to take definitive action, which has to happen quickly.”
The college has seen enrollment drop by nearly half over the past 11 years, from 14,000 students in 2011 to 7,737 today. Revenue from enrollment, which represents 50% of the college’s annual revenue, has also dropped by half. But the number of faculty and staff has stayed flat at a total of 1,767, according to the college’s website.
“Our failure to properly pare down our employee headcount through the years, ever hoping that enrollment would rebound, has resulted in our current significant financial challenge,” Balkin wrote in his letter.
Balkin said SUNY Erie’s student/employee ratio – an indicator of financial health – is “unacceptably low” and has been below the median ratio of the state’s 30 community colleges every year for the past eight years.
“Additionally, to keep staff and faculty gainfully employed, previous administrations created and/or maintained redundant administrative functions at each of SUNY Erie’s three campus locations, tripling many operational expenses,” he wrote.
He said current practices are unsustainable and invited the unions to help get the college back on track as it realigns itself to meet the new needs of students and the region’s employers.
The interim president of SUNY Erie offered a painfully blunt assessment Thursday of the community college’s finances.
With donations from the Oishei Foundation and other community groups, the college last year engaged education consulting firm RPK Group to reevaluate its personnel, program offerings and physical resources, including the college’s three separate campuses.
Support Local Journalism
Balkin noted that three of the four union contracts employees work under have expired and the fourth expires in December. The college began negotiations on Friday for a new contract with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1095, which covers non-faculty workers at the college, the Erie County Public Library System and Erie County Medical Center. Negotiations with the other three unions – CSEA, the Faculty Federation of ECC and the Administrative Association of ECC – will also take place this year, Balkin said.
AFSCME Local 1095 President Richard Canazzi said his phone call from Balkin Monday “wasn’t pleasant,” but it also wasn’t unexpected. He said his union hoped to approve a $2-an-hour wage increase for its employees because many are earning less than the $15-an-hour minimum wage established for fast food workers in New York State. But he said it’s clear SUNY Erie can’t afford to give raises, much less continue to pay its current number of workers.
“We knew this day was coming, and unfortunately it is due to years of mismanagement by Dr. Balkin’s predecessors,” Canazzi said. “SUNY Erie hit the iceberg nine or 10 months ago and now it’s our duty to get our members out of that sinking ship as safely as possible.”
He said the union has good relationships with the county, the medical center and the library system and he is hopeful that some of his 150 members will be able to transfer to open positions in those facilities.
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said he agrees with Balkin’s assessment of the situation and the remedies outlined in his letter.
“SUNY Erie is an important resource, and we need to not only protect it but strengthen it,” Poloncarz said. “However, the community college system of the 1960s and ‘70s is no longer appropriate for today’s needs, especially with so many options for local colleges and virtual learning at colleges around the world. We are seeing a complete change in the education model, and schools that can’t keep up will not only fail, they will go out of existence.”
Besides forecasting layoffs, Balkin laid out several positive actions that he said he will pursue to better position SUNY Erie for future success. He inherited a similar situation when he took over leadership of the South Bend-Elkhart Campus (SB-E) of Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana.
“SB-E was the worst performing campus of the then 18-campus Ivy Tech Community College system,” he wrote. “Employee morale was poor, and the campus was on the brink of financial bankruptcy with only 11 days cash on hand. Within two-and-a-half years, despite the pandemic, we grew enrollment of certain types which kept overall enrollment nearly flat, the campus was financially stable and our employees’ morale was at an all-time high.”
He said he will “tackle enrollment head-on” by being “responsive to the needs of the students we have while attracting new high school and adult learners.”
He said he plans to:
• Work more closely with the 45 high schools in the region to offer dual credit and dual enrollment courses to more high school students, creating “a more robust pipeline of traditional students” seeking certificate programs and two-year degrees.
• Identify and partner with local businesses to offer company sponsored “earn your degree programs” at SUNY Erie to their employees.
• Expand the college’s offering of short-term certification programs known as microcredentials tailored to meet the demands of local employers.
• Pursue collaborating with local four-year SUNY colleges and universities to identify their students who have recently “stopped out” to assess if SUNY Erie might provide a great alternate SUNY experience to better position them for academic success and future transfer back to a 4-year college.
Balkin said he will share progress reports with the community on the college’s homepage, ecc.edu throughout the process.