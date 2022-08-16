SUNY Erie, ECMC team up to train nurses – and get them hired

SUNY Erie Community College has forged another college-industry partnership to further its quest to offer students direct pathways into in-demand jobs in the region, in this case to fill nursing jobs at Erie County Medical Center.

The new partnership between ECC and ECMC will provide scholarships and guaranteed clinical positions at the hospital to 50 nursing students a year. The goal is to attract more students to ECC and ease a critical nursing shortage, said ECC President David Balkin.

Since taking over as president in February, Balkin has made it a mission for ECC to collaborate with regional employers to develop educational pathways directly to jobs in the local workforce in hopes of boosting enrollment at the school and fill high-demand positions in Western New York.

For ECMC, the program provides a way to build ties early on with nursing students and creates a farm system for potential hires at a time when it is under pressure to increase staffing in a tight market.

The partnership will bring unprecedented financial and educational support to current and future nursing students to address the nursing shortage across Western New York, in addition to guaranteed jobs upon graduation, Balkin said.

Under the partnership, up to 50 students a year will receive scholarships of up to $1,500 annually to cover expenses that federal, state and other grants do not. Admission to the program will depend on high school GPA and Health Education System entrance exam scores.

Balkin said ECC works with all students to ensure they receive all grants they are eligible for, as well as ECC Foundation scholarships. Students in in-demand programs such as nursing can also get Erie County Health Careers grants through the Buffalo and Erie County Workforce Investment Board to cover tuition, books and supplies and childcare assistance.

Students in the ECMC Scholars program will also be guaranteed clinical seats throughout their training, free board exam preparation courses and reimbursement of application fees and job offers at market-competitive salaries on graduation, Balkin said.

Currently enrolled nursing students – as well as those who began the program, paused and now want to resume – will also be eligible for loan forgiveness upon graduation if they commit to three to five years’ employment at ECMC.

The ECMC Scholars will be taught by ECC faculty and qualified, full-time ECMC nursing employees, who will serve as adjunct faculty.

“Students will be incentivized to enter nursing and eventually work for ECMC, while being provided direct and customized training,” said ECMC President & CEO Thomas J. Quatroche Jr. “They will be a very prepared cohort of graduates with a high-level of training at our region’s only Level 1 Adult Trauma Center, and the incentives should ensure we’re getting highly motivated and capable candidates.”

ECMC plans to create classroom, lecture and clinical space, as well as social/gathering space for students that will allow adjunct professors to teach in the program within the facility.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the county invested over $1 million in the Erie County Health Care grant program to support efforts like the new ECMC Scholars program.

The county grant program provides grants of up to $6,000 for programs that last two years, and up to $10,000 for those two years or longer, as well as up to $1,000 for books and supplies and up to $12,000 for childcare assistance. ECHC also has an emergency fund to provide students with a one-time payment of up to $500 for support with needs such as emergency car repairs or rent payment assistance.

“Getting students the support they need to succeed and move along a career path benefits them, our community and the healthcare institutions that rely on them for their professional skills,” Poloncarz said. “This collaboration between SUNY Erie and ECMC builds on that idea and will place more health care workers where they are most needed. This is a win-win for our community.”