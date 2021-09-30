Sumitomo wants tax breaks for its $126M Tonawanda investment

Sumitomo Rubber Industries announced in February that it would invest more than $122 million in its Town of Tonawanda manufacturing plant and U.S. headquarters, to increase its production capacity.
But it didn't say it would seek tax breaks to make that happen.
Now the company is seeking more than $700,000 in sales tax breaks, plus unspecified property tax breaks that will be even more lucrative.
Sumitomo wants to renovate and improve 15,200 square feet of existing space at its only U.S. tire manufacturing facility, while adding a 60,000-square-foot building with new tire manufacturing equipment, using a site that is currently an employee parking lot.
The project will double the output of the plant while keeping costs low enough so that the tires can be sold profitably. It will "solidify the facility's long-term economic future in Western New York," the company said.
Sumitomo "is in a fight for competitiveness in the North American tire market," the company wrote in its application. "The proposed project will increase production and efficiency, thereby ensuring the facility is profitable."
Sumitomo said its investment – now $126 million – would be spread out over three years, with $78.4 million this year, $41.5 million next year, and the final $6 million in 2023.
In exchange for its commitment, the company will receive $3.3 million in Excelsior Jobs tax credits from Empire State Development Corp., plus 2,000 kilowatts of low-cost hydropower from the New York Power Authority. Otherwise, the vast majority of the investment will come from Sumitomo's coffers.
Even so, the company emphasized – as every applicant does – that the ECIDA incentives are crucial for reducing operating expenses and providing certainty about taxes.
"The financial assistance is a material factor in [Sumitomo's] decision making process," the company wrote in its application. "Without the necessary financial assistance, [Sumitomo] is considering making the investment in other locations, both domestically and outside the U.S."
The company is asking the ECIDA for sales tax breaks valued at $708,750, plus a payment in lieu of taxes on the property taxes that would save the company an unspecified amount. The land and buildings are assessed at $5.61 million.
Sumitomo's sprawling plant situated along the Niagara Thruway makes Falken-branded passenger vehicle and truck tires, as well as Dunlop motorcycle tires, that are sold by Sumitomo Rubber North America through dealers and distributors.
About 1,399 employees work at the facility, including 1,000 unionized workers represented by the United Steelworkers. The company spends about $100 million a year on payroll, with an average salary of $60,000.
However, "it is significantly less efficient than a modern tire manufacturing plant" in its current condition and design, the company said in its application. A modern factory would have a linear layout, it said.
The manufacturing plant at 10 Sheridan Drive – which dates to 1921 as the first Dunlop Tire facility – was formerly known as Goodyear Dunlop Tires North America Ltd., until a 16-year joint venture between Goodyear and Sumitomo ended in 2015, with the latter taking full ownership by October 2017. The plant changed names, and Sumitomo continued investing in it, with an $87 million expansion in 2016 that was spurred by increased demand for SUV tires.
The newest investment, which follows a 30% improvement in productivity last year, will double production capacity from 9,000 tires per day to nearly 18,000, with a focus on Falken-brand passenger and truck tires.
Officials hope to start work by Oct. 27, with initial occupancy by June 2022 and completion by the end of September 2023.