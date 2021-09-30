Sumitomo wants tax breaks for its $126M Tonawanda investment

Sumitomo Rubber Industries announced in February that it would invest more than $122 million in its Town of Tonawanda manufacturing plant and U.S. headquarters, to increase its production capacity.

But it didn't say it would seek tax breaks to make that happen.

Now the company is seeking more than $700,000 in sales tax breaks, plus unspecified property tax breaks that will be even more lucrative.

Sumitomo wants to renovate and improve 15,200 square feet of existing space at its only U.S. tire manufacturing facility, while adding a 60,000-square-foot building with new tire manufacturing equipment, using a site that is currently an employee parking lot.

The project will double the output of the plant while keeping costs low enough so that the tires can be sold profitably. It will "solidify the facility's long-term economic future in Western New York," the company said.

Sumitomo "is in a fight for competitiveness in the North American tire market," the company wrote in its application. "The proposed project will increase production and efficiency, thereby ensuring the facility is profitable."