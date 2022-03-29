Sumitomo begins $129 million upgrade to tire plant in Tonawanda

Sumitomo Rubber USA is getting rolling on a $129 million investment in its Town of Tonawanda tire-making plant, solidifying one of the region's largest manufacturers.
The investment is upgrading the Sheridan Drive plant's manufacturing equipment, adding production space and boosting its tire-production capacity.
The plant expects to add nearly 50 jobs, but the project primarily safeguards the site's 1,400 existing jobs, by installing top-shelf tire-making technology, said Timothy Sprunger, vice president of operations and plant manager.
The investment, which has grown from an initial price tag of $122 million, is adding a 55,000 square foot building that will be finished this summer. The company is installing new equipment including tire presses, rubber mixing machines and automated tire-building machines.
"Automation doesn't mean you replace people," Sprunger said Tuesday. "You're able to make three tires instead of one, in the same amount of time."
The sprawling manufacturing complex makes tires for passenger vehicles, motorcycles, trucks and buses. Most of the tires are made under Sumitomo's Falken brand, while the motorcycle tires carry the Dunlop brand.
The plant now produces 12,000 tires a day; the investments will allow that capacity to rise to 18,000, a 50% increase, Sprunger said.
The Tonawanda site, located alongside the I-190, was formerly known as Goodyear Dunlop Tires North America. A joint venture between Goodyear and Sumitomo Rubber Industries ended in 2015, and Sumitomo took full ownership of Goodyear Dunlop Tires North America. The plant changed its name to Sumitomo Rubber USA the following year.
Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said Sumitomo's project reinforces an "industrial core" that also includes DuPont and General Motors' engine plant.
"The investment that's coming into this town by Sumitomo Rubber USA proves one thing: that Tonawanda and Western New York are still very viable place to operate a business," he said.
Emminger noted that Sumitomo and its predecessors have been making tires in the town for over a century.
"They could have gone elsewhere," he said. "They decided to plant their roots right here in the Town of Tonawanda. The investment means that they're going to be here for a while, and that means job stability for good-paying wages."
Sumitomo's upgrades will unfold over the next few years, as parts of the facility are retrofitted alongside active manufacturing, said Ziad Assaad, the engineering manager. "There's equipment getting installed here almost every month from now through 2024."
Thomas O'Shei, president of United Steelworkers Local 135L, said the new investment reassures a workforce that just a few years ago was wondering about the plant's future under Goodyear, before Sumitomo reclaimed ownership.
"If we didn't have this type of investment, we would not be operating anymore," said O'Shei, who has worked at the plant since 1990.
The Tonawanda site is Japan-based Sumitomo's only tire-making operation in the United States. The local plant has endured in an industry where most domestic tire-making production is in Southern states, O'Shei said.
The plant's workforce includes over 1,000 hourly workers. Steelworkers members last year approved a four-year labor contract that runs through the end of 2025, which helped ensure Sumitomo's investment would go forward, O'Shei said.
"They're a great employer," he said. "They're good to their employees, they're good to the community, they want us to be successful."