Sumitomo begins $129 million upgrade to tire plant in Tonawanda

The plant now produces 12,000 tires a day; the investments will allow that capacity to rise to 18,000, a 50% increase, Sprunger said.

The Tonawanda site, located alongside the I-190, was formerly known as Goodyear Dunlop Tires North America. A joint venture between Goodyear and Sumitomo Rubber Industries ended in 2015, and Sumitomo took full ownership of Goodyear Dunlop Tires North America. The plant changed its name to Sumitomo Rubber USA the following year.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said Sumitomo's project reinforces an "industrial core" that also includes DuPont and General Motors' engine plant.

"The investment that's coming into this town by Sumitomo Rubber USA proves one thing: that Tonawanda and Western New York are still very viable place to operate a business," he said.

Emminger noted that Sumitomo and its predecessors have been making tires in the town for over a century.