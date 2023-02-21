Sucro Sourcing, a company that’s been a key part of the redevelopment of a portion of the former Bethlehem Steel campus along the shore of Lake Erie, is planning to build Canada’s largest sugar refinery.

The integrated sugar supplier said Tuesday in a news release that it plans to build the refinery in Southern Ontario as part of a $100 million project.

“The sugar markets in both Canada and the United States are experiencing steady, long-term, sustainable growth, and Sucro is investing to supply these growing market demands,” said Jonathan Taylor, founder and CEO of Sucro Sourcing.

He said the demand for sugar in the Ontario market, specifically, is growing at what the company believes is the fastest rate in North America. The location, which is expected to open in 2025, could also serve the needs for refined sugar in the U.S. market, as well, he added.

Sucro’s presence in Western New York is at Renaissance Commerce Park, a 150-acre business complex in Lackawanna – the site of the former steelmaking campus – created by the land-development affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency. Sucro opened the location last year.

“Due to Sucro’s successful low-cost focus in building its previous sugar refineries, including the recently opened sugar refinery in Lackawanna, NY, this new Ontario refinery will not need to be fully utilized shortly after opening,” Sucro Chairman Don Hill said. “Instead, Sucro will patiently add production based on growing market demand, including any potential export opportunities to the United States.”