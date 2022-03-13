'Such strong support': WNY brewers sell special beers to benefit Ukraine

The beers are called “Resolve” in honor of the resolve of the Ukrainian people, and one of the two recipes came from 42 North’s first brewer, Naz Drebot, now owner of 2085 Brewery in Kyiv, Ukraine, said 42 North manager partner John Cimperman.

“Our friend Naz helped us build 42 North in 2015, and many of the recipes we still make today are his,” Cimperman said. “Naz loved living in Western New York, and it felt a lot like home to him because of our neighborly attitude.”

When Drebot’s U.S. work permit ran out, he opened a brewery in Portugal before returning to his homeland in Kyiv, Cimperman said. When he spoke to his friend about the new beer, Cimperman said Drebot conveyed that “he is humbled, he is grateful, and most important, he is safe in Kyiv” – at the moment.

Drebot contributed the recipe for Resolve Freedom India Pale Kellerbier, while 42 North brewer Matt Matuszewski designed Resolve Freedom Kellerbier. Both will be ready in two to three weeks. Meanwhile, Cimperman has put out a call for other breweries to start producing Resolve, and so far 10 have accepted, including several in Europe and two local ones, Thin Man in Buffalo and 1927 Brew House in Cheektowaga.

