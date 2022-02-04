As brick-and-mortar retailers struggle against the combined forces of online sales, the so-called "retail apocalypse" and the Covid-19 pandemic, the owners of some prominent local shopping meccas are reshaping their properties.

Traditional malls are battling for their lives, as shoppers flock online or visit big-box specialty stores in so-called power centers instead of strolling the corridors in enclosed malls.

Covid fears and the loss of Canadian shoppers for the last 18 months have only added to their woes locally, as they've also lost stores and closed food courts or other attractions due to pandemic-related restrictions.

That's forcing the owners of malls and other retail centers to make tough decisions about the future and how to recover.

In some cases, like Walden Galleria or the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, mall and plaza owners are just actively seeking out new tenants to take up the empty space vacated by store closings. The Galleria also is emphasizing entertainment options.

But in others, they're planning radical transformations that will change not only the landscape of malls and shopping plazas but also the neighborhoods around them.

Here's a look at what's happening at some of the biggest projects in the area, and how they're faring in an uncertain environment.

Boulevard Mall

Location: Amherst

Owner/developer: Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. He does not own the former Sears store, now Gabe's, or the former Macy's Men's store and BAC, all of which are owned by Benderson Development Co.

The plan: Jemal plans to turn the 63-acre mall property into a "little town" dubbed Boulevard Place, creating a mix of residential, office and retail space, with tree-lined streets that will cut through the property.

He is working with town officials on the project, which requires a rezoning and other municipal approvals. The town wants to start carving streets and installing sewer lines and other infrastructure this year, with Jemal starting his work soon after.

His 10-year overhaul would begin with construction of an apartment building along Alberta Drive, between the mall and the neighboring Wegmans supermarket. Future work would bring more residential units, stores, restaurants and recreational activity, such as a public park, especially along Niagara Falls Boulevard and Maple Road.

Status: Jemal purchased the mall and adjacent Wegmans for $30 million. The town cut the property's fair market-value by 59% to $13.5 million, while lowering the assessed value to $11.9 million to save taxes.

The town also hired noted civic planning firm Dover, Kohl & Partners to create a design for a larger area that includes the mall as well as the adjacent commercial corridor between Sheridan Drive, Maple Road, and the former University at Buffalo Ridge Lea campus.

What's next: Discussions are ongoing between Jemal and the town.

Eastern Hills Mall

Location: Clarence

Owner/developer: Uniland Development Co. and Mountain Development Corp.

The plan: Remake the 100-acre mall and shopping center into the $250 million mixed-use Eastern Hills Town Center, with more than 1,500 apartments, senior housing, 1 million square feet of office space, a brewery, restaurants with patios and one hotel.

It would also include medical space, shopping, and civic and recreational areas, including a public park and barn-style event spaces. The apartments, townhomes, offices, hotel and walking trails would encircle boutique-style retail shops, restaurants and public space, and streets will be carved through the property for direct access.

Status: The developers submitted plans to the town for approval, switched architects and reduced the scope of some of their original plans because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They cut the projected retail space in half and eliminated a second hotel. However, they also boosted the apartment tally by 50% because of perceived demand. They also now plan to reuse as many existing structures as possible instead of demolishing and rebuilding them. The mall remains open.

What's next: The municipal approval process and predevelopment planning will likely take 12 to 18 months, so construction is not expected to begin until at least the second half of 2022, starting on the north end of the property.

Northtown Plaza/Station Twelve

Location: Amherst

Owner/developer: WS Development

The plan: Turn the former Northtown Plaza – which hadn't seen significant investment in years – into a retail destination and "lifestyle center," anchored by the first Western New York location of Whole Foods and other national retail chains.

Status: WS Development of Boston purchased the 18-acre former Northtown Plaza in 2015 for $18.5 million, and then put up a new Whole Foods grocery store in 2017 in place of a former two-story retail building.

It then cleared out the remaining tenants in the rest of the plaza, demolished the other structures, cleared the site, and began constructing a series of six new buildings that would surround a public square.

But the project was delayed even before the pandemic, and has been on hold since March 2020. WS claims to have tenants lined up to occupy its new space, including national store At Home, as well as Banana Republic, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm, Athleta and Vineyard Vines.

But it already lost L.L. Bean to Benderson Development's The Boulevard complex further north.

What's next: Amherst officials are pressuring WS Development to change their plans, broadening the project to a mixed-use blend of other commercial and retail development besides stores.

WS has confirmed to town officials that they are having substantive discussions with other local developers who would join and reformat the project. The town already rezoned the property for mixed-use.

McKinley Mall

Location: Hamburg

Owner/developer: Kohan Retail Investment Group, owned by Mehran Kohansieh, who also goes by Mike Kohan

The plan: Uncertain, but Kohan owns 42 older and second-tier retail malls nationwide. Its website says it sees such aging malls as "a place for more than just shopping," and particularly as a venue for small businesses to get a boost.

Kohan says he is prepared to bring in new tenants but would like to see smaller local shops, as well as potentially nontraditional users like call centers.

Status: Kohan bought the Hamburg mall from a court-appointed receiver for $8.5 million, and overcame a challenge in court by the Town of Hamburg and Benderson Development, which was willing to pay a higher price but came in late.

The town had questioned Kohan's financial ability to complete the deal and redevelop the mall, citing a history of criticism of the company in other communities for unpaid tax and utility bills, power outages, poor maintenance and other problems. The town previously rezoned the property to encourage more commercial interest after the mall lost most of its national tenants.

What's next: Uncertain

