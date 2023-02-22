Retail isn't what it used to be.

Brick-and-mortar stores have been pummeled as shopping habits have changed and consumers have moved to the internet. Malls have especially taken a beating.

So what is happening in local brick and mortar? Here is a look at four high-profile retail projects in flux in Western New York.

McKinley Mall

The road has been a bumpy one for the McKinley Mall, which has seen its traffic and occupancy dwindle for more than a decade as shopping habits changed and the internet hit malls hard.

But there was a glimmer of hope in the summer of 2021, when Kohan Retail Group bought the mall for the fire sale price of $8.5 million. Owner Mike Kohan talked of big plans for filling the mall with new local and national tenants, including restaurant and entertainment uses, to breathe new life into the once-busy shopping center – a staple for Southtowns shoppers.

But not much has changed for the better since Kohan took over more than a year ago.

Most recently, McKinley lost its Claire's boutique – what was once quintessential mall brand – to a plaza in Orchard Park. And its most recent hopeful tenant? A car wash. Splash Car Wash has proposed demolishing the TGI Friday's restaurant at the mall's entrance and building a 5,200-square-foot facility.

The mall has 50 tenants, including J.C. Penney, Best Buy and Old Navy; as well as nontraditional mall uses such as a cat rescue site, a mixed martial arts studio and a music school.

Part of Kohan's vision for the mall included such nontraditional tenants, in a bid to get spaces filled, vacancies down and traffic up.

But Kohan has a history of unpaid bills at its properties, resulting in utility shutoffs, and the mall's main phone line has been shut off at least once since Kohan took over.

Leasing agents for the mall have been pursuing more national tenants – including a family arcade akin to Dave & Buster's– to fill vacancies left by other nationals, including anchors Macy's and Sears.

Kohan did not return a request for comment.

Boulevard Mall

Developer Douglas Jemal is still committed to transforming the faded Boulevard Mall into a 64-acre town center – a walkable community with housing, retail and entertainment mixed together. But there are factors that complicate the ambitious project, and the Town of Amherst has stepped in to help smooth those complications away.

Legacy leases have left some tenants and former tenants, such as Sears, with ownership of mall and parking lot space. Trying to redevelop over that patchwork of ownership is daunting. In addition, utility infrastructure runs down the center of the mall's footprint, which means demolishing the mall corridor and putting in a street would cut off service to existing tenants.

The Town of Amherst has designated the property an urban renewal area, which means the town can now negotiate directly with tenants to clear out legacy leases or get permission to begin work on roads and utilities. Acting as an urban renewal agency, they have the added clout of eminent domain to lean on if necessary.

If negotiations go well, work could begin in the spring, according to Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa, who said the project could take five to 10 years to complete.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Eastern Hills Mall

Amid the Clarence mall's hope for a future as an industry-standard town center, there has been turmoil – including the BFLO Store's high-profile and tumultuous exit from the busy and popular space it spent $2 million building out.

Departing tenant Home Today said in January the store's closure had a disastrous effect on traffic, saying sales dropped 75% after the BFLO Store left in summer.

But manager Russell Fulton said traffic has been building since the events space reopened in January and the rest of the tenants in the former Sears space signed longer-term agreements.

Meanwhile, Uniland Developement Co. has been in the process of obtaining concept plan approval with the Town of Clarence for the redevelopment of the mall into the Town Center.

"Overall that process is moving along well," said Ryan Weisz, a Uniland spokesperson.

The mall expects to receive concept plan approval this year.

The full buildout calls for 1,500 residential units, 1 million square feet of office space, a brewery, several restaurants and a park for outdoor events.

Once Eastern Hills receives concept approval, it will announce the start of Phase 1 redevelopment.

"Phase 1 is all about creating the heart," Weisz said. "Development will focus along the northern end of the property that will define the experience of being at the new Town Center."

The focus will be on adding green space, which will include an outdoor park and plaza, and the addition of new uses which could include offices, restaurants, breweries and residential units.

The property will continue to function as a traditional retail center during all phases of construction.

Station Twelve

The $75 million project to transform the former Northtown Plaza in Eggertsville has produced just two stores since 2017 – Whole Foods and, most recently, At Home – but 2023 should bring more, according to its developer, Massachusetts-based WS Development.

After work on the site stalled for two years, last year was supposed to bring the completion of three structures on the Sheridan Drive project, but 2022 came and went without that work getting done.

Despite renewed permits issued in April by the Town of Amherst that stated WS Development must finish three building shells on the property by October, the work was not completed and the permits were extended until April.

Delays on the project were blamed first on the Covid pandemic, then on problems securing materials, labor and leases.

Since then, WS Development has been tight-lipped with information. Work has begun on the three structures, and WS says the project is rebuilding momentum, and retailers should be in possession of their retail spaces in a few months.

“We are thrilled to see the project take shape, with now three buildings substantially enclosed and site work continuing," the company said in a statement. "We remain on schedule to turn spaces over to retail partners midyear and look forward to sharing how the lineup is shaping up as soon as we’re able.”