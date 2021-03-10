 Skip to main content
Suburban development notes: Another brewery, more self storage on tap
Suburban development notes: Another brewery, more self storage on tap

Life Storage-2790 Transit-West Seneca

Life Storage operates this self-storage facility at 2790 and 2802 Transit Road in West Seneca.

Life Storage, the Williamsville-based operator of self-storage facilities across the country, is reviving a five-year-old plan to expand its operation in West Seneca, adding more than 216 units to an existing facility to meet growing demand.

The company is seeking approval from the town Planning Board for a three-story, climate-controlled building at 2790 and 2802 Transit Road, about 800 feet south of Schultz Road.

The site - which has entrances from both Transit and Dyke Road - already contains multiple one- and two-story self-storage buildings, and Life Storage had previously added another one in 2014, after it acquired the property.

The new 34,584-square-foot building and 53 parking spaces would be constructed in the rear of the 4.6-acre property, along Dyke, where there is currently parking for recreational vehicles that Life Storage plans to eliminate.

It's exactly the same project for which Life Storage received approval from the town in 2016, but "we never built it back then because of the way the economy was," said senior project manager Rich Pasternak. Now it's bringing it forward again for re-approval.

"The need for storage just wasn't there at the time," Pasternak said. "It's amazing how the need for storage changes."

The West Seneca Planning Board will review the project on March 11.

Pasternak said the company's occupancy nationwide is about 96%, prompting it to acquire new locations to meet the demand, as well as expand what it already has. "We have been seeing multiple properties that we have purchased recently," he said. "Our acquisitions team is constantly looking to expand."

He's working on two projects in Chicago, four in Florida and one in Alabama, "and there's five other project managers that do what I do." Locally, he noted, the company purchased an additional building on Young Street in Tonawanda and converted that to storage, adding to a building it already owned there, and it also completed a "rather large expansion" in Cheektowaga a year ago. It's also doubling its Kenmore Avenue self-storage site.

"We’re finding now, especially since Covid has struck, that people are looking for more room in their house," he explained. "The more you’re in your house, the more you realize how much stuff you have."

In particular, the company is demolishing older "first-generation" storage units and replacing them with "state-of-the-art" facilities. "We're doing expansions everywhere from California to Maine," he said. "We find a lot of people prefer the climate-controlled storage to the drive-up units."

New York Beer plans project

Also in the Southtowns, Marathon Roofing wants to construct a 10,300-square-foot, one-story metal warehouse building addition at the back of its property at 3310 N. Benzing Road in Orchard Park.

And K Squared Properties and the New York Beer Project are seeking a special-exception use permit for 9.2 acres of vacant land along Windward Road in the Sterling Park Business Center, where they plan to construct a two-story, 28,000-square-foot facility, with an 8,000-square-foot covered porch.

Both projects, which will be considered by the Orchard Park Planning Board on March 12, have been under review by the town for more than a year, since prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

3-building project in Amherst

In Amherst, developer Kevin Wyse's Wyse Properties is proposing three similar mixed-use buildings with ground-floor retail and commercial space and a total of 16 apartments on Sweet Home and Skinnersville roads.

2071 Sweet Home

A rendering of Wyse Properties' planned project at 2071 Sweet Home Road in Amherst.

Existing homes and garages on all three properties would be demolished. All three wood-framed buildings would be three stories in height, or about 35 feet, and the projects would include new concrete sidewalks and parking.

Specifically, the plans by Metzger Civil Engineering call for:

  • A nine-unit building at 2021 Sweet Home, with 3,600 square feet of retail space and seven two-bedroom and two three-bedroom units in the basement and upper floors. The 12,087-square-foot building would also feature a 33-space paved parking lot on the 0.68-acre lot.
  • A four-unit building at 2071 Sweet Home, with all two-bedroom apartments above 2,028 square feet of retail space. The 12,168-square-foot building would also have 23 parking spaces on 0.33 acres.
  • A 6,864-square-foot building on 0.26 acres at 661 Skinnersville, with 2,288 square feet of retail space and three two-bedroom apartments on the second and third floors. The project would also include 16 parking spaces.

The Amherst Planning Board will evaluate the applications when it meets March 18. The properties were rezoned last fall to permit the projects, but county water and sewer approvals are also needed. If approved, construction will take about eight months.

Wyse also owns the Alexander Estates project at 2217 Sweet Home, and Hollys Vineyard at 695 Skinnersville.

More Amherst apartments

Additionally, the panel will consider a rezoning request from Forbes Capretto Homes, which plans to construct a 10-unit residential rental development on 1.44 acres of vacant land that it's purchasing from Lori Grabenstatter at 468 Harding Road, just west of Transit Road and south of the Thruway.

The two five-unit buildings will each have 7,250 square feet, and could be completed within six to nine months of starting construction.

468 Harding Road-Forbes Capretto

A rendering of the proposed new development by Forbes Capretto Homes on Harding Road in Amherst.
