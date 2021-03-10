Suburban development notes: Another brewery, more self storage on tap

Pasternak said the company's occupancy nationwide is about 96%, prompting it to acquire new locations to meet the demand, as well as expand what it already has. "We have been seeing multiple properties that we have purchased recently," he said. "Our acquisitions team is constantly looking to expand."

He's working on two projects in Chicago, four in Florida and one in Alabama, "and there's five other project managers that do what I do." Locally, he noted, the company purchased an additional building on Young Street in Tonawanda and converted that to storage, adding to a building it already owned there, and it also completed a "rather large expansion" in Cheektowaga a year ago. It's also doubling its Kenmore Avenue self-storage site.

"We’re finding now, especially since Covid has struck, that people are looking for more room in their house," he explained. "The more you’re in your house, the more you realize how much stuff you have."

In particular, the company is demolishing older "first-generation" storage units and replacing them with "state-of-the-art" facilities. "We're doing expansions everywhere from California to Maine," he said. "We find a lot of people prefer the climate-controlled storage to the drive-up units."

New York Beer plans project