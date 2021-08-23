Suburban developers propose projects along Transit Road with 225 apartments

Two suburban developers are preparing three new projects on Transit Road in Clarence, Amherst and Cheektowaga that could bring 225 new apartments to the towns.
Paul Bliss of Bliss Construction, through his PB Investors LLC, is proposing a mixed-use project on 10 acres of vacant land at 5695 and 5731 Transit. That's behind and to the north of Zoe's Restaurant, and across from Transit Middle School - on a site where another developer had proposed a new Wegmans store in 2009.
Preliminary plans for the $20 million project would feature a combination of commercial space and multi-family housing, along with a fitness center, a pool area and pool house, a dog park, eight detached garages with 54 bays and 206 surface parking spaces.
Plans by Carmina Wood Morris PC call for a three-story, 90,300-square-foot building containing 22,575 square feet of restaurants, shops and common areas on the first floor, plus 61 apartments on all three levels – 70% of them with two bedrooms. No tenants have been lined up for the six commercial storefronts, but Bliss said "we have a few that are interested that I'm talking to," including two restaurants.
"We think we’re accomplishing the town’s objectives in terms of mixed-use on Transit Road," project attorney Sean Hopkins said. "What we’re finding is there are tenants that specifically want to be in a mixed-use building. They want the vibrancy, and you have customers right on site."
Bliss, owner of Bliss Construction Co., bought the Creekview Court Apartments near University at Buffalo's North Campus in Amherst last week, paying $9.68 million for the former Ramada Inn and Conference Center.
Additionally, there would be six four-unit, two-story townhome buildings, with 24 detached units among them. Most would again be two-bedroom units, ranging from 1,400 to 1,600 square feet, with attached garages. Rents in the complex would range from $1,700 to $2,400 per month.
The easternmost portion of the site would remain as permanent greenspace.
The project is located in the town's major arterial, commercial and restricted business zones, and will need a variance from the Clarence Zoning Board of Appeals for the third floor of the bigger building, as well as for having nine more apartments than permitted by the code's density rules. Bliss will provide access to the site from both Roll Road and Highland Farms Drive, to benefit from two traffic lights.
The proposal also will be referred by the Town Board to the Planning Board this week for further review. Bliss and Hopkins said they also are planning to schedule a neighborhood meeting for the community as soon as possible. Already, feedback from the town prompted Bliss to reduce the number of units from 67.
Hopkins also said the team is trying to shift more of the units that would be allowed in back to the front instead, to create more of a buffer in the rear.
"We're doing our best to keep it as far away from the neighbors in back as we can," he said.
Bliss said he doesn't expect construction to begin for at least a year, pending approvals, with 12 months anticipated for completion after that.
Further south on Transit, meanwhile, Bliss is also proposing a four-story mixed-use complex with 64 units at 6842 Main St., at Transit. That's behind the M&T bank branch and the retail plaza that houses My Dad's Restaurant, formerly TGI Friday's. And it's around the corner from two new buildings Bliss put up at Main and Tennyson, one of which is just now being completed.
That $14 million project would total 85,000 square feet of space, with 58 apartments plus commercial or retail space on the first floor. It would also include six detached townhouse-style apartments and two 10-space detached garages.
As with the Clarence project, about 70% of the units would be two-bedrooms, but the mix would also include some one- and three-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $1,800 to $2,500.
If approved by the Town of Amherst, Bliss hopes to break ground in the first quarter of 2022, and finish 12 months later.
A proposal for a sprawling mixed-use development on Transit Road in Cheektowaga needs a hefty set of zoning variances before it can go forward.
Meanwhlie, Young Development of West Seneca wants to create 70 new units in multiple two-story buildings at 4796, 4798 and 4800 Transit. That's adjacent to a Goodwill store and Catalyst Fitness, and just diagonal across the street from a Tops Market and a Delta Sonic at French Road.
Plans for the Town Center luxury complex call for six 10-unit buildings in the rear – with three one-bedroom, five two-bedroom and two three-bedroom apartments in each – plus two five-unit buildings closer to the street, both containing one three-bedroom, three two-bedroom and one three-bedroom apartments.
It would total 20 one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedroom apartments and 14 three-bedroom units, said Joseph Young, regional property manager and son of president Bryan Young. The units will range from 800 to 1,300 square feet, with monthly rents of $1,200 to $2,025.
"It's a good unit mix," he said. "We're getting a little bit of everybody in there."
Every apartment in the $10 million project will have its own attached garage and separate entrances, and the pet-friendly project also includes a dog park and is close to various restaurants and businesses. "Our residents who move in there can pretty much accomplish anything they need to within a couple-mile radius," Young said. "It's a great spot, heavily trafficked, and I think we'll do really well."
Young Development obtained a pair of variances from the town Zoning Board of Appeals for a shortened sideyard setback and a higher density of units than the 62 that would be allowed on the site, which is just over five acres. The project was also approved by the town Planning Board, Young said.
Young said the firm hopes to get shovels in the ground by late September, with initial groundwork and foundations laid so subcontractors can work through the winter. He hopes to deliver the first few units by late spring or early summer of 2022, with completion by year's end or early 2023. The developer is now taking pre-lease applications.