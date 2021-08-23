Suburban developers propose projects along Transit Road with 225 apartments

Developer Paul Bliss to invest $20 million in two projects in Amherst, Cheektowaga Bliss, owner of Bliss Construction Co., bought the Creekview Court Apartments near University at Buffalo's North Campus in Amherst last week, paying $9.68 million for the former Ramada Inn and Conference Center.

Additionally, there would be six four-unit, two-story townhome buildings, with 24 detached units among them. Most would again be two-bedroom units, ranging from 1,400 to 1,600 square feet, with attached garages. Rents in the complex would range from $1,700 to $2,400 per month.

The easternmost portion of the site would remain as permanent greenspace.

The project is located in the town's major arterial, commercial and restricted business zones, and will need a variance from the Clarence Zoning Board of Appeals for the third floor of the bigger building, as well as for having nine more apartments than permitted by the code's density rules. Bliss will provide access to the site from both Roll Road and Highland Farms Drive, to benefit from two traffic lights.

The proposal also will be referred by the Town Board to the Planning Board this week for further review. Bliss and Hopkins said they also are planning to schedule a neighborhood meeting for the community as soon as possible. Already, feedback from the town prompted Bliss to reduce the number of units from 67.

Hopkins also said the team is trying to shift more of the units that would be allowed in back to the front instead, to create more of a buffer in the rear.