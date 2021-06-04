Suburban apartment company finds Green pastures for opportunity

Bryan and Matthew Green are grateful for what they call the "crazy" housing market.

It's been especially helpful for their suburban apartment business – where demand has been strengthened by struggling homebuyers, who gave up on buying their dream house for now in favor of renting and biding their time until the market cools.

"People are falling out and not being able to get into a house, and then saying maybe they’ll wait a couple of years and go into an apartment," Matt Green said.

That's not only sustained the existing portfolio for the Green Organization, but enabled the family-owned apartment management company to expand, adding more than 100 new units in recent months while venturing further into real estate development as well.

It's currently planning a three-story building with 18 apartments and retail space on Sheridan Drive in Clarence, and has another in the works on Dodge Road in Amherst – only its second and third new-build projects since its founding in 1992.

The Clarence-based company also bought the 44-unit Williamsville Court Apartments in the Village of Williamsville, which it will rebrand as Village Green Apartments, after spending $800,000 to rehab the apartments.