Free press advocates were shocked in October when a Buffalo judge ruled that Starbucks workers and union representatives would have to hand over to the company all documents and recordings they had of their conversations with reporters about unionizing stores in Buffalo.

But Friday, a National Labor Relations Board administrative law judge decided that the subpoenas for those documents and recordings violated the National Labor Relations Act.

"The employees’ strong interest in keeping their union activities confidential outweighs [Starbucks'] need for the information," wrote Charles J. Muhl, the administrative law judge, in his decision.

Starbucks told the court it wanted the documents so it could show it was not the company's activities, but the union's publicizing of them, that negatively affected union organizing.

In the fall, Federal District Court Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. sided with Starbucks and ordered the Starbucks Workers United union and workers to release several kinds of information to Starbucks Corp., including all documented communication with news reporters.

But Muhl ordered Starbucks to withdraw its requests for the information.

"The requests are seeking to determine what the union’s strategy was for employee communications with the media that would support the organizing campaign and what information employees ultimately communicated to the media," Muhl wrote. "That information would not bolster [Starbucks'] defense."

The judge cited Starbucks' argument that the documents would establish that the union is pushing a false narrative about Starbucks for the purpose of motivating potential voters to support the union.

"Even if true, that information likewise is irrelevant to whether reasonable cause exists that the respondent violated the Act or employee support for the Union was impacted by the respondent’s unfair labor practices," Muhl wrote.

The union filed a charge against Starbucks with the National Labor Relations Board for subpoenaing the information. A complaint was issued and the matter went to trial, ending in Friday's decision.

"Effectively, the NLRB judge is saying that the Starbucks’ subpoenas violate the National Labor Relations Act. Those are the same subpoenas Judge Sinatra supported," said Cathy Creighton, director of Cornell University's School of Industrial Labor Relations Buffalo Co-Lab.

Workers and union representatives did not turn over any documents.

Free press advocates, including Creighton, had been disturbed by Sinatra's order, because the courts have traditionally respected communications between reporters and sources as privileged and private.

New York's Shield Law protects journalists from having to disclose confidential sources, but it doesn't cover individuals who may have been in contact with reporters.