Striking ATI workers preparing to vote on deal

Striking workers at Allegheny Technologies Inc. are preparing to vote on a tentative deal that would end a walkout under way since March 30.

The strike includes about 40 workers represented by the United Steelworkers union at a specialty metals and components plant in Lockport. They are among 1,300 workers at nine facilities who are part of the strike against Pittsburgh-based ATI.

The Steelworkers said it will announce results of the ratification vote on July 13.

"The proposed new contract preserves our premium-free health insurance coverage, includes none of the Draconian rights that management demanded and provides important economic progress in both lump sum payments and meaningful wage increases over its term," the union said in a contract summary. The four-year deal would run through February 2025.

The tentative deal includes a $4,000 signing bonus, plus lump-sum payments of $1,500 in 2024 and 2025. Employees would receive 3% pay increases in 2022, 2023 and 2024.