For about 3,000 United Auto Workers members in the Buffalo Niagara region, the countdown is on to what could become one of the biggest strikes in recent U.S. history.

The labor contracts between the UAW and General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis – Chrysler’s parent company – are set to expire at the end of Thursday. If new deals are not reached by that deadline, UAW President Shawn Fain has warned that strikes at one or more of the automakers could start as soon as Friday.

That means the stakes are high for the Buffalo Niagara region as the contract talks approach the deadline.

A strike would shut down or curtail production at some of the region’s biggest manufacturing facilities, impacting local companies that provide supplies and services at those plants.

For workers, it would mean the loss of weekly paychecks from jobs that, on average, pay better than most positions in the region, although strike fund payments and unemployment benefits eventually would make up for a portion of those lost paychecks. Still, it would likely curtail consumer spending for hundreds, if not thousands, of families across the region.

In the Buffalo Niagara region, General Motors has two manufacturing plants and Ford Motor Co. has one plant.

Here’s what to watch for as the contract deadline approaches:

Local presence. GM and Ford are among the region’s largest manufacturing employers. UAW-represented workers make up the vast majority of the workforce at each of those plants.

The UAW represents about 1,430 workers at the Lockport components plant, and about 800 at the Tonawanda engine plant. The UAW represents 748 workers at the stamped parts plant in Hamburg.

The Lockport site makes components for a wide variety of vehicles, while the Tonawanda complex produces engines. The Ford plant in Hamburg makes stamped metal parts for vehicles.

Strike fund. The UAW has an $825 million strike and defense fund to draw upon for its members. Eligible members would collect $500 a week, with payments available after the eighth day of a strike. The UAW’s fund also would cover certain benefits, such as medical and prescription drugs.

New York State and New Jersey are the only two states where striking workers are eligible for unemployment insurance benefits. (Similar legislation has been introduced in California.) In New York State, a strike must typically last 14 days before these benefits would become available to workers.

Strike history. The UAW recently conducted strike authorization votes by its members, with 97% of those who cast ballots in favor of giving the UAW the power to call a strike.

Across the Detroit Three, the UAW represents about 146,000 workers. Strikes by the union at all three automakers at the same time would be unprecedented.

The UAW in 2019 went on strike at GM for 40 days before a new deal was reached. At Ford, the UAW has not had a strike since 1976. At Chrysler, a 2007 strike lasted only a few hours; that was the first UAW walkout at Chrysler since 1985.

Bargaining table. The UAW argues the Detroit Three have thrived since the Great Recession, and that hourly workers who took concessions when things were bleak for the car companies should share in the prosperity.

“Our members have been mistreated since the recession,” said Daniel Vicente, UAW Region 9 director, at a recent rally. “We’re not going to continue to go down this road.”

The automakers say they have made proposals that will benefit workers, while keeping the manufacturers’ costs competitive with nonunion competitors.

Along with core contract issues like pay, the UAW is focusing on being able to represent workers at battery plants. Those operations are increasingly important to the automakers as they transition to making more electric vehicles.

Fain has taken an aggressive stance in contract talks with the automakers. He was among a number of the union’s leaders elected on a reform ticket, marking a change in direction for the UAW.

“The situation is as polarized as it is because of the history of UAW concessions going back to the late ‘70s, early ‘80s, and the ideology that took over the UAW of a kind of complacency and partnership with the companies,” said Bill Fletcher Jr., a labor activist and writer. “(Fain) was making it very clear they want to recoup some of what has been lost.”

Outlook. Karl Brauer, executive analyst with iSeeCars.com, said a strike seems “inevitable,” given the gaps between what the UAW wants and what the automakers have offered.

A strike could have a ripple effect on prices for new and used cars, Brauer said. Those prices have been slowly falling over the past year, he said, but with U.S. brands representing 40% of domestic market share, “a halt in their vehicle production could reverse the trend.”

While average new-car supply on dealers’ lots has risen to about 60 days, a two-week strike could cut domestic dealer supply by 25%, and a one-month strike could cut the number in half, Brauer said.

“This would undoubtedly be reflected in higher prices for U.S. models, along with a related price increase for competitive brands,” he said.

Fletcher sized up what might happen as the deadline nears.

“I can imagine a few different scenarios,” he said. “One scenario is that Biden gets more directly involved, through his secretary of labor or someone else, in terms of trying to bring about a mediated resolution.

“I think the safe bet is that we should all assume there is going to be a strike,” Fletcher said. “How long it will last, I don’t know. What’s clear is, Fain is tapping into a lot of militant energy. How long people are prepared to stay out is another question.”