Strike benefits kick in for Mercy Hospital workers

“It’s still a huge loss of money," Wheaton said. "Inflation is hitting everybody, so it’s going to make things tight. But it does kind of help.”

New York State last year shortened the waiting period for striking workers to be eligible for unemployment benefits, to two weeks from seven weeks. The Business Council of New York State has criticized the practice of paying unemployment benefits to workers who go on strike, and argued that shortening the waiting period tilted state law in favor of striking workers.

"Unemployment insurance is a benefit 100% paid for by the employer to pay insurance to workers who lose their jobs through no fault of their own," said Ken Pokalsky, the council's vice president. "That is not what a strike is."

While higher-earning striking workers at Mercy will be eligible for as much as $804 a week in combined CWA and unemployment payments, Maxwell said she is in line for only about $340 in weekly unemployment benefits, for a combined $640 a week.

Diane Peach, an environmental services worker on strike, was relieved that the CWA payments were about to arrive.

“I might be able to pay a bill or two,” she said.