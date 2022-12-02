'Strained building and workforce': Children's Hospital at 120% capacity as WNY sees surge in RSV, flu cases

On the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic, which strained hospital operations like never before, Western New York's beleaguered health care facilities now are getting slammed by a surge in another respiratory illness.

And this one affects the region's children the most.

The increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is really felt at Oishei Children's Hospital in downtown Buffalo, which is where many facilities in Western New York's eight counties send their sickest pediatric patients.

That's contributed to a record-breaking RSV season at Children's Hospital, which has seen more than 1,100 pediatric RSV admissions this fall – almost four times more than the 300 or so cases it sees in a typical winter.

But it's not just RSV. While weekly RSV admissions recently declined from a peak of about 150 to about 90, that void was filled by yet another respiratory illness: influenza.

"The net result is a really strained building and workforce," said Dr. Michael Mineo, chief medical officer at Kaleida Health. "We have a hospital that is consistently at 120% capacity."

It's not just at Children's Hospital, either. Wyoming County Community Health System, which normally sees a little more than 100 RSV cases in a typical year, reported 54 new cases of RSV in the first two weeks of November alone. Through the end of last month, the Warsaw hospital has seen 115 pediatric RSV cases in its emergency department so far this year, up from 106 for all of 2021.

In a news conference at Wyoming County Community Health System on Friday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer delivered potentially good news to health systems across New York grappling with high RSV admissions and rising flu rates.

Vowing to use his clout as majority leader, Schumer called on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to take immediate action to get Western New York and upstate New York hospitals the support needed to tackle the wave of admissions.

Among the actions HHS could take, Schumer said: supporting temporary structures like screening tents; deploying surge staffing if there are not enough pediatricians available; moving patients across states lines; credentialing out-of-state providers; bolstering the use of telehealth; and coordinating medical supply chains.

"All across Western New York, parents are facing hospitals who are pushed to the brink, with increased wait times, full beds, all while their child is struggling to breathe because of RSV," Schumer said.

Schumer isn't alone in his call for federal help: In mid-November, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association sent a letter to President Joe Biden and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, asking them to declare an emergency to support a national response to the surge in pediatric respiratory illnesses.

The two groups noted that three-quarters of the country's pediatric hospital beds are full, with many states reporting more than 90% of pediatric beds are occupied. Community settings, such as ambulatory pediatric practices, also are facing high demand and workforce constraints, the letter noted.

"I'm here to tell HHS: start addressing this ASAP to keep children in Western New York and Rochester and across upstate New York safe this winter," said Schumer, forecasting that the calls from hospitals asking for additional help will ramp up in the weeks ahead.

Wyoming County Community Health System and the much-larger Kaleida will take whatever federal help is available.

While the Wyoming County health system has only seen a slight uptick in pediatric RSV cases in its emergency department – and it, too, sends its sickest pediatric patients to Children's Hospital – CEO David Kobis said the hospital has seen larger increases in influenza and Covid-19.

Pediatric influenza cases in the emergency department have totaled 24 through the end of November, up from none in 2021, he said. When it comes to Covid-19, the hospital has seen 63 pediatric cases in its emergency department through November, up from 31 for all of last year.

Mineo, of Kaleida, said the Children's Hospital is seeing a manageable number of Covid-positive admissions – anywhere from two to four daily – but it's the persistence of the virus in addition the high RSV cases and rising flu admissions that is taking a toll.

"They're all respiratory viral infections," Mineo said. "When you add them up, they all take the same resources."

And just as the Children's Hospital saw a sliver of hope recently with weekly RSV admissions declining from 150 to 90, Mineo noted the facility saw 50 more admissions from influenza.

"What we lost in RSV, we gained in influenza," he noted.

Mineo credited the Children's Hospital employees for their ability to adapt, even amid their exhaustion that started with the Covid pandemic. Since the hospital's 20-bed pediatric intensive care unit has been consistently over capacity, that's required staff to house patients in the post-ambulatory care area. All told, the Children's Hospital has created five overflow areas to handle demand.

As for why kids seem to be getting sicker this year, one reason could be yet another lingering effect from the pandemic. Mineo said, typically, it's normal to be continually exposed to viruses in building immunity. But over the last couple of years, when children weren't in school, didn't have regular social exposure and wore a mask when they did interact, they didn't develop much natural immunity.

"Now all of a sudden, they're being exposed without any immunity," he said. "So they're getting a lot sicker. So what would have been a child who has a fever, is home for a day, [now] they end up sick and in the pediatric ICU."

While there is no vaccine for RSV yet, there is one for influenza. Mineo is concerned many people have "vaccine fatigue" from the pandemic. But he urged everyone to get the influenza vaccine while also making sure to stay home when they feel sick.

That's one part of the community support Mineo believes will be important during the surge in pediatric respiratory illness – a spike that he said has Children's Hospital fielding requests to take child patients from as far away as Rochester, Syracuse and Albany.

"All the children's hospitals are working together to provide care, but we still need more resources," he said.