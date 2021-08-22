Stolen Joe DiMaggio souvenir finds its way back home

Ottaviano Asarese's prayers were answered – thanks to a lot of public attention and some eagle-eyed sleuthing on eBay.
Just days after a signed and framed print of New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio was stolen from the wall of Asarese's longtime business on Buffalo's West Side, the 93-year-old fan got his prized possession back.
"That was signed by DiMaggio. He was just so proud of that picture," Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns said. "It is so important to him to return that as soon as possible."
In an emotional ceremony Sunday afternoon at McAuley Residence, friends presented the serigraph print to him outside the Kenmore nursing home where the owner of Royal Printing Co. – known to friends as "Tovie" – now lives.
"He's ecstatic and he's over the top," said Michael Billoni, former general manager of the Buffalo Bisons and a longtime friend.
And grateful as well.
"You really know who your true friends are," Asarese said. "All my friends, they stepped right in. I had nothing to do with it."
The 1941 limited-edition print of a painting – autographed by the famed Yankee Clipper in March 1974 in New Orleans – is based on a famous photo of DiMaggio hitting a home run, and had been in Asarese's possession since he acquired it more than 40 years ago. The 23-by-25-inch print had hung on the wall behind the front counter at Royal Printing at 351 Grant St., where every customer could see it over Asarese's desk – a mark of pride for him.
"DiMaggio was always my favorite. I followed his career," Asarese said. "He made a name for himself and the Italian people."
On Tuesday, it was stolen off the wall while company manager Joe Capuana was working on the second floor. He heard the bell on the front door ring, indicating that someone had entered, but when he came downstairs, there was no one there. He left for the night, but realized the next morning that the print was missing, and notified Asarese and his sister.
Other valuable items – including pictures with Frank Sinatra and some U.S. presidents, as well as the documentation that authenticated the DiMaggio print – were untouched, but were relocated for security.
The realization that such a valuable item had been taken – likely by a customer who knew it was there, Asarese said – triggered a massive public outreach. Word spread quickly, and messages went out on Facebook and other social media, which were shared by more than 2,200 people, with 314 "likes" and 215 comments.
"This is where the power of social media absolutely is amazing," Billoni said.
The Buffalo Police began looking at cameras in the neighborhood, particularly across the street at Grant and Potomac avenues. Friends posted $2,000 in reward money on Saturday. Asarese's close friend and caretaker, Dominic "Nick" Bonifacio, publicly asked the culprit to return the painting, "no questions asked." And The Buffalo News reported the theft and efforts to locate it.
Then Capuana learned Saturday night that what appeared to be a very similar print had appeared on eBay for $750. Capuana looked more closely at the online listing and saw a telltale sign that confirmed it as Asarese's. The print had also been hanging on the wall at Royal Printing's former location when a fire damaged the building. The effort to put out the blaze left a little water stain in the lower corner of the print. Capuana saw that on the eBay photo.
Finally, Bonifacio and the coach of Asarese's Little League baseball team, Bob Carnevale, went over to Asarese's house for routine lawn work Sunday morning. When Bonifacio went to put something in the house, he opened the side door and found the painting wrapped in plastic, between the screen and the door.
"He opened it up, and it was in perfect shape," Billoni said.
Sunday afternoon, those friends brought the print back to Asarese, who then announced he was donating it to Catholic Health System to be hung on the wall of the rehab center at McAuley Residence.
“I’m a Brooklyn Dodger fan, and for me to chase down the Yankee Clipper for the last week meant a lot to me,” Bonifacio said. “We got the Yankee Clipper back for Tovie.”
They also presented him, as promised, with a copy of the new edition of the book "The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball," and a photo of this year's Royal Printing team in the All-American Amateur Baseball Association. Asarese has sponsored a team in that league since 1955, and managed it for decades.
"It's great. It's better even to feel that you have friends that will fight for you," Asarese said. "They wasted no time in getting it into the media, and letting the word go out that this thing was stolen."
Asarese, who served in Germany as a corporal during the Korean War, has operated his store at three different locations since opening his printing business in 1953. He started working in the community to sponsor basketball and baseball teams in 1955, and said Sunday that he had never been robbed until now "because I think the kids in the neighborhood appreciated that we set up a lot of programs for them."
"I was disappointed that somebody failed me," he said. "I think the person that did it walked in for printing, saw an opportunity to steal it, and had likely been in there before, and they took it. But they didn't take long to return it."