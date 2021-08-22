Stolen Joe DiMaggio souvenir finds its way back home

Then Capuana learned Saturday night that what appeared to be a very similar print had appeared on eBay for $750. Capuana looked more closely at the online listing and saw a telltale sign that confirmed it as Asarese's. The print had also been hanging on the wall at Royal Printing's former location when a fire damaged the building. The effort to put out the blaze left a little water stain in the lower corner of the print. Capuana saw that on the eBay photo.

Finally, Bonifacio and the coach of Asarese's Little League baseball team, Bob Carnevale, went over to Asarese's house for routine lawn work Sunday morning. When Bonifacio went to put something in the house, he opened the side door and found the painting wrapped in plastic, between the screen and the door.

"He opened it up, and it was in perfect shape," Billoni said.

Sunday afternoon, those friends brought the print back to Asarese, who then announced he was donating it to Catholic Health System to be hung on the wall of the rehab center at McAuley Residence.

“I’m a Brooklyn Dodger fan, and for me to chase down the Yankee Clipper for the last week meant a lot to me,” Bonifacio said. “We got the Yankee Clipper back for Tovie.”