Dave Gram started selling Buffalo Bills T-shirts at Store 716 in Depew a few years ago and, as he expected, they were popular with his customers. So he kept adding Bills-related products, from housewares and boots to projectors and iPhone covers.

Whatever the item, if it has blue and red on it or says “Bills,” he can’t keep it in on the shelves.

“This summer has been insane with sales,” he said. “We usually ramp up sales now as the season is about to start, but every new product we’ve introduced this summer has pretty much sold out and we’ve had to restock.”

With the season opener against the New York Jets days away and expectations running high again, area stores are finding they cannot keep up with the frenzied demand for Bills paraphernalia.

But they’re trying.

WNY Collectibles in Tonawanda is running Saturday what it’s calling, “The Biggest Buffalo Bills Sale Ever in the 716,” starting at 10 a.m. The store will be offering thousands of Bills items, from T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats to all sorts of memorabilia inside the second-floor store at 102 Broad St.

“Everybody here loves the Bills and many people have their shrines or man caves at home,” WNY Collectibles store owner Paul Morrow said. “The game-used memorabilia and really anything that has to do with the Bills or Josh Allen is very popular.”

Even Tops Markets is cashing in on the Bills craze. The grocer has seen a “significant increase” in the sale of Bills-related items, according to a Tops spokesperson, and it has sparked the creation of a “Bills store within a store” at 14 area locations. The expansion has resulted in Tops offering a variety of Bills-related wares that it has never sold before.

“We have seen a huge lift this year with Bills apparel and anything with a Bills logo on it,” said Mike Patti, Tops executive vice president.

Tops is adding additional staff for Sunday and game day Monday as the grocer will have a two-day sale for fans planning their watch parties.

“Additionally, we have ordered more tailgate-type items as well, including beer, soda and snacks, so that we are ready for the anticipated rush,” Patti said.

This week, Tops also added Dills Mafia pickles to its retail selection, calling it “the perfect addition to any game day lineup.” The product brings together PLB Sports and Entertainment – maker of Flutie Flakes and Josh’s Jaqs – and Del Reid, founder of Bills Mafia and owner of 26 Shirts.

“To bring an exciting new flavor profile to Tops customers especially as we enter into the height of tailgating season is always something we strive for,” said Mike Nugent, vice president of sales and merchandising for Tops.

Gram of Store 716 said there’s a common misconception that most shoppers looking for Bills items come out after a victory, when in fact more of the demand occurs before the season or prior to games. And considering this season starts on the road and in prime time, the need for items for game-watching parties is even greater.

He’s struck gold selling Mafia Stripes – similar to Zubaz – serving platters, trays and dip bowls. The store also introduced earlier in the summer a Mafia Stripes projector that lights up a house in Bills colors.

“Leading up to this Monday night opener, I think these home goods will definitely be a big seller,” he said. “Everyone is going to be having a party or be at one.”

Gram has also had a few customers looking to buy Mafia Stripe sneakers before they traveled this weekend to the opener at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The sneakers, which had been sold out, came in last week and he was able to get them to fans in time for Monday.

The Saturday sale at WNY Collectibles will feature items that the store has gathered, some on consignment, for the past year since first opening in October, Morrow said.

They include Bills Starter jackets from the 1980s and ‘90s and other apparel popular during that era, shirts, winter hats, gloves, scarves, Josh Allen-signed memorabilia, mini and regular-sized signed helmets, footballs, pennants, bobble heads and ticket stubs.

Morrow said he also gets people in the shop looking for unique items to wear to home games or when they are traveling to road games – something quite common for Bills Mafia – to help them stand out among everyone else. Customers also will sometimes buy items and customize them on their own.

“We’ve saved things for a year that we haven’t displayed so there will be a bunch of brand new, unique vintage items in excellent condition,” he said. “We have enough for everybody.”