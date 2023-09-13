Stitch Buffalo, a 9-year-old nonprofit that started as an embroidery workshop for refugee women on the West Side, is a step closer to getting a new and larger home on the ground floor of a renovated Plymouth Avenue building.

Ellicott Development Co. is rehabbing a vacant two-story former auto body shop building near D'Youville University, which the developer will partly lease to the nonprofit to house its textile workshops, classes, donations, recycling and consignment shop.

Stitch Buffalo will occupy the 4,800-square-foot first floor of the brick building at 284 Plymouth, while the second floor will have four two-bedroom apartments.

The new location is about 1.4 miles south of the nonprofit's current headquarters at 1215 Niagara, where it has outgrown its 1,700-square-foot space.

The 9,600-square-foot Plymouth building sits on 0.1 acres on the west side of the street, and will have a maximum capacity of 50 people for the Stitch space. The walkup apartments, averaging 1,100 to 1,200 square feet with two different layouts, will take up the second floor, filling the rest of the building.

Ellicott already received minor site plan approval from the city Planning Department last week, and is now seeking a special-use permit and easement from the Common Council to allow the "artisan industrial" use. The project has received "quite a bit of support," including a letter from Common Council Member David Rivera, said Ellicott Director of Development Tom Fox.

"The proposed use fits into the character of the existing neighborhood and is not a substantial request in nature," Fox wrote in its application to the city. "The proposed renovation of 284 Plymouth will allow Stitch Buffalo to expand their operations."

Fox said Ellicott hopes to finish the $1.4 million project early next year, although Stitch Buffalo may be able to take occupancy sooner than the apartments.

With the expansion, the nonprofit organization will have more room for its sewing and embroidery programs, its Second Stitch sustainability efforts to sort and reuse donated fabric, and its store that sells the textiles produced by the refugees and immigrants who come through its doors.

"It’s going to give us an opportunity to bridge more communities together and more people together, and really uplift them here in Buffalo," said Dawne Hoeg, founder and executive director of Stitch Buffalo.

Founded in 2014, Stitch calls itself a nonprofit textile art center. "Everything is based in the textile arts," Hoeg said.

The group teaches sewing and embroidery skills but also lets the women use its workshop and "community table" to make their own products that they can then sell in the store on consignment. They earn 60% of the sale price on every item sold in the Stitch store.

"It also gives the women the opportunity to enter the workforce, and understand what receiving a paycheck looks like, and how to have their own a bank account or a joint account," Hoeg said.