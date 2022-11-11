Stephen Development plans solar-powered industrial park in Clarence

A Clarence developer is proposing to construct an industrial business park in the town, creating 12 to 14 industrial building lots, a light manufacturing facility and a commercial solar farm.

The proposed complex by Stephen Development would be located on a vacant 194-acre site, as an extension of Research Parkway, off Wehrle Drive. That's land that the developer bought a year ago from Integer Holdings Corp. – formerly Wilson Greatbatch Ltd. – which still maintains a facility on Research Parkway.

The lots would range from 3.1 acres to more than 20 acres for light manufacturing, warehousing and distribution services, according to plans by Metzger Civil Engineering.

"It's been sitting for a while, as we were deciding what we wanted to do," said President Paul Stephen, who also owns and developed Rock Oak Estates behind it.

This would be the largest venture Stephen has done, and only its second industrial project after years of focusing mostly on retail, residential and office space. The buildout of the proposed park would occur in three phases over eight years, based on demand.

The first phase would include construction of 1,000 feet of roadway, installation of infrastructure and the development of five buildable industrial lots – one of which would contain a 55,000-square-foot manufacturing building that Stephen would erect for Dimar Manufacturing Corp.

The Clarence-based custom metal fabricator and laser-cutting company has signed a lease to occupy the entire building, relocating from its 32,000-square-foot plant on Anderson Road in Cheektowaga.

That will enable the firm to expand its capabilities by installing technologically advanced tube laser and laser-punching machines, while increasing its staff by 20% in both production and administration.

The first phase would also feature construction of the solar-generation facility on 40 acres in the northern end of the property. The community solar farm – which would actually include two ground-mounted arrays to produce 5 megawatt and 4.7 megawatts, respectively – would be built by OurGeneration of Ridgefield, Conn., and would produce power for both the park's tenants and the electric grid.

That also produces lease income that Stephen needs to help cover the development of the business park. He expects to spend $800,000 to $1 million on the road infrastructure and $4.5 million on the Dimar building.

The town just began its municipal and environmental review of the venture. County highway, water and sewer approvals will also be needed. Stephen said he hopes to start work in the spring.

Stephen Development also received final approval from the town this week for its project at 9745 Main St., where it plans to construct a single two-story building with 3,390 square feet of commercial space and an apartment on the first floor and five more apartments on the second floor.

The project will be located on a 6.3-acre parcel on the south side of Main, east of Gunnville Road, where Stephen already demolished a pair of structures.

An identical building is also planned for 9740 Main, across the street, which was already approved.

Meanwhile, Stephen Development continues to expand its presence and activity in downtown Buffalo as well, after being focused primarily on Clarence for most of its history. The firm already completed its renovation of a vacant building at 151 E. Eagle St., converting it into eight market-rate loft apartments.

He also bought 181 Elm, at the corner of Broadway, with two buildings and a vacant lot, where Stephen said he's still evaluating what to do for a historic adaptive-reuse project, likely with first-floor retail space and apartments upstairs.

And last month, he purchased the two-story former Holly Farms convenience store building at 424 Pearl St., paying $178,909 to Mark Aloisio. He is now negotiating to bring in a new business to replace the closed retailer, while doing some minor improvements to the 6,300-squre-foot building, which was built in 1930 and has two apartments upstairs. "It's a basic renovation," he said. "It's in pretty good shape."