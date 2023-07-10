A Clarence custom metal fabricator and laser-cutting company wants to relocate part of its operations from Anderson Road in Cheektowaga to a much bigger space in an industrial park being developed in its hometown.

But the developer behind the project for Dimar Manufacturing Corp. says it needs tax breaks from the town's Industrial Development Agency to keep the $4.975 million venture affordable.

Dimar has signed a lease to occupy a 55,000-square-foot building that Stephen Development plans to construct at 4280 Research Parkway. That is just off Wehrle Drive, on part of a vacant 194-acre site that the developer bought a year ago from Integer Holdings Corp. – formerly Wilson Greatbatch Ltd.

The new building – which is more than 70% larger than what Dimar currently occupies – would allow the firm to expand its capabilities by installing technologically advanced tube laser and laser-punching machines, while increasing its staff by 20% in both production and administration. It would be part of a proposed industrial park that Stephen wants to create, with 12 to 14 other building lots and a solar farm.

The land – which Stephen owns through Shisler Road Associates – is zoned for an industrial park, and the project is under municipal review after already getting concept and environmental clearance. If approved, work would begin this summer, with completion by spring 2024.

Yet, even with Dimar signing a lease, Stephen says it needs the IDA tax breaks for the project to go forward and to prevent a possible move out of state by Dimar. It says the manufacturer will be responsible for the property taxes, and also has to pay to fit out the facility with manufacturing equipment, and the lease payment is based on the total cost of the project.

So, it is asking for up to $185,063 in sales tax breaks, $27,938 in mortgage-tax relief and a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property.

Total costs include $300,000 for the acquisition of 6.4 acres, $3.825 million for construction and $850,000 in professional fees. Funding comes from $3.725 million in bank loans and $1.25 million in equity.

Dimar cuts, punches and stamps sheet metal and also forms or assembles equipment such as large industrial fans and blowers and cabinets for industrial chillers. The company is based at 10123 Main St. in Clarence, but also maintains the 32,000-square-foot plant at 40 Anderson.

Dimar also explored alternatives in Tonawanda, Lancaster, West Seneca, Lackawanna and Cheektowaga, but they were either too small, too large, too expensive or lacked parking. The company also looked at Uniland Development Co.'s two new Dona Street warehouses at the Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna.