A Southern Tier brewery and distillery is planning a $17.4 million expansion over the next three years, creating a manufacturing campus while bringing a new hotel and conference center to Ellicottville.

Steelbound Brewery & Distillery, which opened five years ago and has grown to include two locations and one franchise, also will seek $600,000 in tax breaks from the County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency for the first phases of the five-phase project.

In the first phase, Steelbound is proposing to convert an 18,600-square-foot commercial complex on a 20-acre site next to its current facility into an automated production and bottling plant that will significantly boost its capacity.

The new line would be capable of bottling three times as much beer as the company currently generates, filling 60 bottles or 30 cans per minute. It also would be able to fill both the company's own products as well as other brands under contract.

According to a presentation the company made to the IDA, that portion of the project is estimated to cost $3.9 million, with Steelbound's owners investing $2.9 million, and the rest coming from unspecified grants. Work could get underway this year.

Steelbound also would expand an 1,890-square-foot building to 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, for barrel storage and aging of spirits. That would cost another $1 million – half from the owners and half from the unspecified grants.

Then there's a $2.5 million project that would add 5,000 square feet of space, with a 55,000-pound grain silo and an automated delivery system. That would enable the company to purchase and store grain in bulk for brewing and distilling, which in turn would cut its grain costs in half from 81 cents to 91 cents per pound to 31 cents to 40 cents.

And it would add 75-barrel brewing tanks to its current 15-barrel system, nearly tripling its annual production from 2,700 barrels to over 10,000 barrels. That equates to 310,000 gallons of beer a year, up from 83,700.

The owners would fund $1.5 million of that phase, with the rest again coming from grants.

CCIDA Executive Director Corey Wiktor said the grants would come from a hodgepodge of county, state and federal sources, as well as through economic development initiatives by National Fuel Gas Co. and National Grid.

In all, the manufacturing expansions would double Steelbound's local employment to about 160, Wiktor said. Steelbound is asking the CCIDA for about $200,000 in sales tax breaks and a property-tax break of $400,000, and Wiktor noted that the company "has had offers or opportunities to be out of New York."

The other two components in the project are not part of the tax break request. The company's owners are proposing to add a 75-room hotel with a 400-person conference center and banquet facility, which would be connected to the brewery and distillery through a 3,000-square-foot skybridge overlooking Ellicottville's ski slopes. It's expected to employ about 30, on top of the 100 workers Steelbound expects to have this year.

The skybridge would include an "open concept kitchen and dining room," which would offer "one-of-a-kind experiences" from celebrity chefs brought in from around the country. Meanwhile, the conference center would feature technology to allow for both local and remote attendance and training.

That $10 million project – comprising the bulk of the overall investment – would be mostly financed by the owners, who would put in $8 million, with the rest from grants. The target date for construction is next year.

Finally, the owners are talking with Buffalo developer Savarino Companies about creating workforce housing, using federal grants, with hopes to break ground in 2024 and finish in 2025. Costs for that phase have not been determined.