Seven months after introducing a major expansion plan, a 5-year-old Southern Tier brewery with ambitious growth goals is now seeking the tax breaks that it hopes will make the project happen.

Steelbound Brewery & Distillery, through its North Delaware Holdings LLC, is proposing to create a new manufacturing campus adjacent to its current operation in Ellicottville, with new production and storage facilities for its products and the grain it needs to make them.

The business – owned by William Burgee Jr. – already purchased the 20-acre site at 6600 Route 219, including some existing commercial structures with tenants, and now plans to spend $7.4 million on the first phase of its larger project.

It's also working with Empire State Development Corp. on state incentives, in order to maintain employment, add new jobs and keep the business from relocating to Erie, Pa.

Steelbound currently employs 30 and plans to add another 15 people, at an average salary of $75,000.

That includes renovation of an existing 18,600-square-foot space into a state-of-the-art automated manufacturing facility, including a new canning line capable of filling 60 cans of eight to 16 ounces per minute and a bottling line that can fill 60 bottles of 50 milliliters to 1.75 liters per minute. The project will add a 75-beer-barrel brewing tank to the current 15-beer-barrel system, nearly tripling annual production to over 10,000 barrels or 310,000 gallons.

The company will produce and fill both its own products, as well as other brands under contract. The facility will also include bottle recycling, including grading, cleaning and sanitizing, as well as packaging, robotic palletizing, warehousing and shipping functions.

Additionally, the project includes upgrading a 1,860-square-foot existing building into an 8,000- to 10,000-square-foot building for storing barrels and aging spirits. And the company will construct a 5,000-square-foot building expansion where it will install a 55,000-pound grain silo and an automated delivery system so Steelbound can buy grain in bulk for its brewing and distilling processes, slashing its costs by half.

"The addition of this brewing and bulk grain facility will be crucial for Steelbound's growth and ability to stay competitive in the marketplace," the application said.

To support the venture, Steelbound is asking the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency for $520,000 in sales tax breaks, $40,750 in mortgage-recording tax breaks, and an unspecified 15-year property tax break. About 25% of the project is retail in nature, under the threshold cap to qualify for tax breaks, but the business also argues that the project will attract visitors from outside the region.

Costs include $4 million for renovation and $3.5 million for the new construction. Funding includes $3.26 million in bank loans, $4.879 million in equity, and $1.62 million from CCIDA and ESDC.

The 1.06-acre property, which was acquired in 2021, is already zoned for commercial and will meet the project requirements. A site plan has been submitted for municipal approval. Officials hope to start immediately and finish by March 2024.

This is the first part of a larger $17.4 million expansion over three years that would also see Steelbound add a new 75-room hotel and a 400-person conference center and banquet facility, connected to the brewery and distillery through a skybridge. That component would cost about $10 million.

Steelbound - which calls itself the "Gateway to Ellicotville" - was founded in 2018, three years after Bursee began developing his beer and spirits recipes. The company now makes more than 27 varieties of craft beer and 25 spirits, and distributes them to supermarkets, liquor stores, bars and restaurants in New York and Pennsylvania, primarily through Try-It Distributing and Empire Merchants North. Nevada and Ohio are being added.

Bursee gained four business partners in 2020, opened a second location in Springville, and started a franchising operation. Its first franchise opened in Dunkirk in July 2022, with a second slated for Pahrump, Nev., in spring 2023. Two more are under negotiation in Canada, for Niagara Falls and Toronto. The company also recently added a 1,600-square-foot brewery expansion, as the base of its upcoming expansion.