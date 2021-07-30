'Steady as she goes' at Moog, CEO says

Moog Inc.'s third-quarter profits fell short of Wall Street expectations, despite an 8% jump in sales that was stronger than analysts forecast.

"It was a solid quarter," said John Scannell, Moog's CEO. "All in all, steady as she goes."

Moog reiterated that it expects earnings for the fiscal year that ends in September to be around $5 per share, with sales projected to be around $2.82 billion.

Moog's profits improved to $36.1 million, or $1.12 per share, compared with a loss of $12.6 million, or 39 cents per share, a year ago, when the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns hit businesses hard. The earnings were 7 cents per share lower than analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Moog's sales improved to $707.4 million during the quarter that ended in early July, up from $657.5 million a year ago.

Operating profits nearly doubled at its aircraft controls business, where sales improved by 9%, fueled by a 34% jump in commercial aircraft sales, which offset a slight decline in military aircraft revenues.

Earnings were down 6% at its space and defense controls business, despite an 11% increase in sales. Operating profits at Moog's industrial systems business improved by 13%, with sales rising by 3%.