SUNY Fredonia is officially a university. The school received the designation after meeting New York state's new requirements for what constitutes a university.

In January 2022, the state Board of Regents amended the definition of a "university," which now requires an institution to offer at least three graduate programs in certain subject areas..

The SUNY Board of Trustees followed with a resolution establishing a path for institutions to change their official designation from "colleges" to "universities," depending on interest. Several SUNY institutions, including Buffalo State and Oswego universities, have also changed their official names as a result.

Fredonia has been using the name State University of New York at Fredonia in recent years, but its legal campus name was "State University of New York College at Fredonia" since the 1940s – until now.

Fredonia offers 15 graduate degree programs and five advanced graduate certificate programs.

The change to a university designation may positively impact recruitment, particularly among international students, because many countries refer to high school as "college" and college as "university," so students perceive institutions of higher education with "college" designations to be less comprehensive than institutions with "university" designations, Fredonia President Stephen H. Kolison Jr. said.

"Such a perception can impact the enrollment decisions of students and parents in those countries," he said.