State to review changes planned at St. Joseph Campus, Catholic Health expansion and acquisition

Catholic Health System wants to convert 40 beds at its St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga to chemical dependence rehabilitation beds, seeking to meet the need created by increased opioid use during the pandemic.
Catholic Health also is expanding its presence in the ambulatory surgery market by acquiring a majority interest in the Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York in Amherst.
Nearby, Buffalo Surgery Center, another Amherst ambulatory surgery center is seeking to expand.
All three Western New York health care projects will be reviewed Thursday before a project review committee of the state Public Health and Health Planning Council, which oversees health care facility ownership transfers and makes recommendations to the health commissioner on major construction projects. The full council will take action on the plans at its meeting April 5.
St. Joseph Campus
It's been a busy couple of years of changes at St. Joseph Campus, a 103-bed division of Sisters Hospital.
Early in the pandemic, St. Joseph Campus served as the region's first Covid-19-only inpatient treatment facility. Then in spring 2021, Catholic Health transitioned St. Joseph Campus to an outpatient and ambulatory care center.
The latest planned change: Catholic Health wants to convert 40 of St. Joseph's medical-surgical beds to chemical dependence rehabilitation beds. Renovations also are planned to create a new unit on the fifth floor, at a total project cost of about $7.9 million.
Catholic Health says opioid addiction has tripled since 2010 and the demand for inpatient beds exceeds available supply. In eight-county Western New York, Catholic Health says there are currently 132 chemical dependence rehabilitation beds. Of those, 30 are slated to close when Eastern Niagara Hospital closes sometime next year – a facility that will be replaced by Catholic Health-owned Lockport Memorial Hospital.
While the total number of beds won't change at St. Joseph, staffing should increase by nearly 26 full-time-equivalent positions after the project is done.
Ambulatory center acquisition
Catholic Health also has been growing its presence in ambulatory surgery centers, as more health care shifts to outpatient settings.
It has an agreement to purchase a 77% stake in Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York, at 945 Sweet Home Road in Amherst, for $23.3 million. The ownership interest transfer, announced in August, is seeking state approval.
"We found a superior, high-quality ambulatory surgery center," Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan said. "The team is amazing, their outcomes are great."
As a result of the acquisition, there will be no "programmatic or staffing changes" at the surgery center.
Expansion
Two miles away, Buffalo Surgery Center plans to expand .
The ambulatory surgery center, at 3921 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, wants approval to relocate its gastrointestinal suite to an adjacent building, at 3915 Sheridan Drive, and then renovate the vacated space to add two operating rooms, two minor procedure rooms and a new supply room.
Buffalo Surgery Center, currently certified as a single-specialty for gastroenterology, orthopedics and ophthalmology, plans to add general colorectal and pain management and is requesting to be certified as a multispecialty ambulatory surgery center.
The project has a total cost of $6.2 million, which will be funded by Buffalo Surgery Center and its two landlords. Staffing would increase by 31 full-time-equivalents in the first year and by another 8.5 by the third year.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.