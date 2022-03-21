State to review changes planned at St. Joseph Campus, Catholic Health expansion and acquisition

The latest planned change: Catholic Health wants to convert 40 of St. Joseph's medical-surgical beds to chemical dependence rehabilitation beds. Renovations also are planned to create a new unit on the fifth floor, at a total project cost of about $7.9 million.

Catholic Health says opioid addiction has tripled since 2010 and the demand for inpatient beds exceeds available supply. In eight-county Western New York, Catholic Health says there are currently 132 chemical dependence rehabilitation beds. Of those, 30 are slated to close when Eastern Niagara Hospital closes sometime next year – a facility that will be replaced by Catholic Health-owned Lockport Memorial Hospital.

While the total number of beds won't change at St. Joseph, staffing should increase by nearly 26 full-time-equivalent positions after the project is done.

Ambulatory center acquisition

Catholic Health also has been growing its presence in ambulatory surgery centers, as more health care shifts to outpatient settings.