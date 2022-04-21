State takes aim at shovel-ready sites and job training

State economic development officials are doubling down on efforts to work with local regions to capture new investments and job opportunities by strengthening workforce skills and helping assemble more shovel-ready land for new projects.

Hope Knight – the acting commissioner of economic development and CEO-designate of Empire State Development Corp. – said the state would try to tailor solutions to the needs of communities, rather than a one-size-fits-all policy.

“I believe in community empowerment, where state and local government collaborate with stakeholders to encourage new investments and create jobs,” she told about 100 commercial real estate agents and developers on Thursday. “Economic development is about expanding opportunity.”

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Companies across the state routinely complain about an inability to find enough skilled workers to fill their jobs, holding the businesses back from growth. . "There’s a mismatch between jobs available and skills needed to be successful in those jobs, even at a time when unemployment is very high," Knight said.

And just 1.5% of the local industrial and warehouse space is available for occupancy, hindering efforts to attract new companies, jobs and investments to Western New York.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Invest Buffalo Niagara CEO Thomas Kucharski said the region is likely to lose at least a couple of major business prospects – capable of bringing several thousand jobs and investing more than $1 billion each – because there aren't enough big properties available for them in the area that are ripe for immediate development, with all the roads, utilities and other infrastructure already in place.

"We’ve got to solve this problem and get more square footage on the market and have it available so companies can occupy it in a reasonable amount of time," Kucharski said. "The sheer amount of money that you need to get a site ready to be occupied is substantial."

That's where the state's new $200 million FAST NY program comes in. Included as part of the new state budget, it is designed to make properties "shovel-ready" and attractive for high-tech and semiconductor manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and logistics businesses – by funding water and sewer infrastructure, roads, electrical substations, and power and gas lines, and then getting the sites through pre-development site plans and reviews.

The state is launching a new Office of Workforce and Economic Development that will be housed within Empire State Development. It will work with companies and industries to identify employer needs and skills, and then coordinate training in partnership with the Regional Economic Development Councils and other state agencies.

But "we recognize the strengths and needs of our regions are different," Knight said, so the office also will collaborate with regional stakeholders to shape those efforts.

The state also wants to work with colleges and universities to develop more internship and apprenticeship opportunities, and to provide students with more ability and tuition assistance to earn credits cost-effectively and on their own time as they shift between education and career, Knight said.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.