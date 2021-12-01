 Skip to main content
State seeks applicants for next round of Better Buffalo Fund program
State seeks applicants for next round of Better Buffalo Fund program

laplaza

The La Plaza de Virginia project was a beneficiary of a Better Buffalo Fund award.

State officials are again encouraging local nonprofit community groups and private developers in Buffalo to apply for funding for neighborhood revitalization projects through the $40 million Better Buffalo Fund.

Empire State Development Corp. has opened the application period for the fifth round of the Buffalo Billion program, which is designed to help strengthen commercial districts while encouraging density and growth along established transportation corridors.

The program targets a specific geographic area within the City of Buffalo, but the geography has been extended for this round to include a larger portion of Broadway, from Mortimer to Reed streets, and a portion of Abbott Road, between Robins and Cazenovia streets. Applicants may seek funding under either the Transit-Oriented Development or Buffalo Main Streets initiatives.

The first provides up to $2 million in gap financing through a loan or grant for projects that encourage the use of "multi-modal transportation" and pedestrian activity, with street-level retail services, quality public space and accessible walkways.

The Main Streets effort provides grants ranging from $50,000 to $500,000 for nonprofit or neighborhood groups to renovate physical space.

Applicants must first submit a brief letter of intent by 4 p.m. Dec. 20, with those who qualify being invited to submit a full application that will be due in early 2022. ESDC will hold a virtual public information session from 1 to 2 p.m. on Dec. 8 to review program details. To sign up and obtain the link, email BBF@esd.ny.gov.

