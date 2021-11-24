State says final $69 million cleanup plan for Bethlehem Steel to start next year

A $69 million environmental cleanup of the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna is poised to begin next year, clearing the way for the public to gain access to that portion of the Lake Erie waterfront for the first time in more than a century.

State officials on Wednesday announced that they have finalized remediation plans for the 489 acres of contaminated land nearest to the shoreline of the lake.

Those plans build on efforts that have already been underway for some time. Those efforts were unveiled in May and subject to public comments that were addressed in documents that detail the steps that will be taken and why that remedy was selected.

The aim is to restore the property and natural habitat in a way that protects human health and the environment, while advancing the state Department of Environmental Conservation's goals of preserving and connecting the site's natural resources, state officials said.