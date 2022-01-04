State renews Delaware North as Niagara Falls park concessionaire

Delaware North will continue as concessions and visitor services operator at Niagara Falls State Park for the next 13 years.

The Buffalo company with a worldwide reach announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a new contract by State Parks to continue operating at Niagara Falls, as Delaware North has done since 1995.

The new contract requires Delaware North to make $12 million worth of capital investments.

Spokesman Glen A. White said much of that will be for the food, beverage and retail components of the park's new visitor center, now under construction and slated to open in 2023. Upgrades also are planned at the Top of the Falls restaurant on Goat Island.

Delaware North will continue to offer New York-produced retail and food products in the Niagara Falls park. It sold $2.8 million worth of such products in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.

Delaware North employs more than 200 people in Niagara Falls State Park during the tourist season.

