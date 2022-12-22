State releases recommendations for redeveloping closed prisons, including Gowanda

New York State is beginning to look for ways to redevelop some of the state prisons it closed in recent years, including one in Gowanda.

The state closed six under-capacity prisons in 2021, including Gowanda, due to declines in the incarcerated population. In the last 15 years, the state has closed more than 20 prisons.

In May, Gov. Kathy Hochul convened the Prison Redevelopment Commission to put together recommendations for how communities can redevelop those prison sites. Many of the closed facilities were in rural areas of the state and were large employers in those communities.

Gowanda Correctional Facility employed more 500 correctional officers and around 130 civilian employees.

Closing Gowanda Correctional will devastate economy around the prison, officials say The medium security prison in the Town of Collins is one of three state prisons New York State is shuttering as a cost saving move.

The commission released its 140-page report on Thursday.

"This report lays out a plan to reposition New York State’s shuttered prisons as a source of economic and cultural vitality, ensuring that impacted communities have the tools they need to thrive," Prison Redevelopment Commission Co-Chair Darren Walker said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Commission drafted 13 recommendations to facilitate the redevelopment of the closed prisons, including:

• Launching a Prison Redevelopment Fund, a capital grant program that would make funding available to developers and/or localities that acquire sites from the state.

• Creating a Municipal Technical Assistance Fund to help communities with closed prisons maintain the closed facilities

• Establishing a community engagement process to support outreach and consensus building in impacted communities.

• Prioritizing housing in future prison requests for proposals or other prison redevelopment efforts.

• Investigating renewable energy opportunities and partnerships.

The full set of recommendations, as well as the status and timeframe for each proposal, key agencies and partners and implementation guidelines, is available in the commission's report.

Gowanda Correctional Facility closed in March 2021. The former medium-security prison housed 1,700 inmates on 68 acres of land. The prison compound was made up of more than 50 buildings, totaling 882,000 square feet.

No specific plans for the Gowanda prison were listed in the report, but the state Energy Research and Development Authority concluded that the site may be viable to host a large-scale renewable energy project after some building demolition and in-fence design.