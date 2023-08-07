The state agency that oversees and audits industrial development agencies has issued a blistering report criticizing the Chautauqua County IDA and two affiliates for making unauthorized payments to its chief financial officer and more than $130,000 in other "inappropriate and questionable" spending, including undocumented credit card purchases.

The 42-page report by the Authorities Budget Office in Albany, which covers the agencies' operating practices over a three-year period, said it found a "lack of oversight, review and monitoring" by board members over management that "exposes the authorities to unnecessary risk and the potential misuse of funds."

Besides the CCIDA, the report included the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corp. and the Capital Resource Corp.

“The board members must understand their role as fiduciaries of the local IDA and its affiliate local authorities,” said ABO Acting Director Jeffrey H. Pearlman. “Local authority board members have a fiduciary duty to oversee management and monitor the financials of the authority.”

The agency said its report "serves as a formal warning to each authority and its board members to take immediate action" to implement the ABO's recommendations within 90 days or be censured.

Among the findings, officials noted:

$130,785 in CCIDA money was used for "inappropriate and questionable discretionary spending, including sponsorships, donations, holiday dinners, flowers and other gifts."

$73,115 in CCIDA credit card purchases were made "without receipts or adequate documentation," while the cards were used in at least 372 transactions for $26,000 in "inappropriate meal purchases and $11,194 in unauthorized purchases for another local authority."

$50,629 in "unauthorized and inappropriate" payments by the CCIDA to its CFO, Richard Dixon – including $30,600 in car allowances and $18,429 to reimburse for membership and other expenses at a local golf course.

$200,179 in compensation to CCIDA staff who were hired or contracted to run another local authority.

$128,000 in subsidized office space for the county.

$1.9 million in combined funds for CCIDA, CREDC and CRC were held in one bank checking account, without an agreement for shared services, while other expenses were misallocated among the authorities. CCIDA paid $3,242 in legal fees for CREDC in 2020, which CCIDA staff attributed to the other agency "not having adequate funds at that time."

CCIDA Chairman Gary Henry, in a 14-page response that was included with the ABO's report, sought to explain some of the gaps, while dismissing the overall criticism as improper, saying that the state agency went beyond its purview.

"The ABO should clearly distinguish whether the IDA and its affiliates are in compliance with the law in contrast to the various ABO statements, conclusions and recommendations related to 'good governance' or 'best practices,' " Henry wrote.

"In certain instances, the wording, the presentation of the facts, and the conclusions drawn unfairly raises the specter of impropriety when the IDA and its Affiliates were merely following prior ABO guidance, or a simple error occurred, or the ABO ignored or neglected to include board management procedures and outcomes when the result of same may merely only contradict a belief, or an opinion, of the ABO, as opposed to the law itself."

He noted that the ABO's review covered 2019 through 2021, "which was arguably the most challenging time that any of us have faced in at least a generation," suggesting that the problems or shortfalls should be excused by the extensive efforts by the agencies and their staff to "keep County of Chautauqua businesses, and their employees, safe and afloat."

Nevertheless, the agency agreed to implement the 42 recommendations made by the ABO, although its response was defensive in several cases, even asserting on one item that "this finding highlights another instance of the ABO inserting its opinion of what it believes to be a best government practice over that of the IDA board."

CCIDA was created in 1972 to provide tax breaks and other incentives to encourage job creation and development projects. CREDC is a local development corporation formed in 1986 to support job growth, while CRC was formed in 2009 to issue tax-exempt bonds. The three agencies share the same nine-member board and staff, including CCIDA CEO Mark Geise, who is also deputy county executive for economic development.

The report cited a failure to "provide adequate oversight over management, adopt adequate policies and procedures, and monitor financial and management practices." It also said the agencies "are not operating as separate and distinct local authorities as they were created."

The report:

Criticized the board for allowing a transaction committee of its chairman and staff "to usurp the board's role and vote to approve projects to move to a public hearing, without the benefit of a full board meeting in order to fast-track some projects."

Said CCIDA violated state Open Meetings Law by not ensuring committee meetings are open to the public and not citing the reason for going into executive session in more than half of the 28 meetings in which that was used over three years.

Noted that CCIDA board members did not sign their "required acknowledgement of fiduciary duty until this review," and do "not appear to understand their role and responsibilities as fiduciaries of the local authority they serve." Nor did they file financial disclosures or ensure that conflicts of interest were disclosed, ABO said.

Failed to accurately or timely bill companies for the payments-in-lieu-of-taxes that they owed to local jurisdictions on their properties.

The ABO conducted its three-year review between May and December 2022, "to evaluate the effectiveness and transparency of CCIDA's operations and management practices, as well as compliance with Public Authorities Law and other provisions of law."

CCIDA reported $8.2 million in operating revenues and $2.4 million in operating expenses in 2021, with 36 projects that received $34.92 million in tax breaks.