State reaches $5 million agreement with KeyBank over deceptive advertising claims

State Attorney General Letitia James' office has reached an agreement with KeyBank to resolve an investigation into "deceptive advertising practices" related to a bank program designed to help New York residents cash checks for low fees.
The Attorney General's office said the program, called KeyBank Plus, was not as readily available as the bank's advertising claimed.
The Cleveland-based bank is also facing criticism from the Buffalo Niagara Community Reinvestment Coalition over its community benefits plan, including a recently announced extension of that plan.
Key will pay $5 million to the State of New York Mortgage Agency, to be used for down payment assistance for low- to moderate-income homebuyers in New York State. The bank also agreed to lend $145 million to low- to moderate-income homebuyers in the state over the next five years, with half of those funds going to Western New York borrowers. Key will also waive some fees associated with those loans, to limit its ability to profit off originating them.
The Attorney General's Office said Key advertised the KeyBank Plus program, which was introduced locally in 2018, as a way for New Yorkers without a bank account to cash government and payroll checks at a low cost. But its investigation found the program was "not being implemented as advertised."
"As a result of this agreement, we’re delivering much needed resources to help New Yorkers with buying a home and starting their future,” James said.
The Attorney General's Office said issues about KeyBank Plus were raised by the Buffalo Niagara Community Reinvestment Coalition and the Western New York Law Center in 2019, which led to an investigation around the state.
"The agreement will benefit untold numbers of underserved home buyers in both Western New York and the entire state," said Stephen Halpern, an attorney at the WNY Law Center.
KeyBank said of the agreement: "We appreciate the opportunity provided to us by the New York State Attorney General’s Office to examine and strengthen our KeyBank Plus Check Cashing Program."
Key said that since 2004, its KeyBank Plus program has cashed over $365 million in checks. The bank also said that across New York State, it has invested over $622 million in mortgages for low- to moderate-income individuals, families and communities as part of the community benefits plan it launched in 2017.
"Homeownership is a critical factor in building healthy neighborhoods and seek to improve the lives of residents in the neighborhoods we serve," the bank said. "We are proud of the work we have done and look forward to continuing to invest in the communities we serve.”
Kathryn Franco, the Buffalo Niagara Community Reinvestment Coalition's chair, criticized Key over the KeyBank Plus program. She said the coalition had reached out to the bank "on a number of occasions" starting in 2018 about KeyBank Plus and was assured the product would be available.
"KeyBank lied to us and lied to community members who could benefit from this product," Franco said. "It’s now 2021 and KeyBank has only stepped up because of the work our coalition did and the collaboration from the Attorney General’s Office."
Franco went on to criticize the results of Key's five-year Community Benefits Plan, and a five-year extension of the program. The original plan was a $16.5 billion package of loans and investments, spread across all of Key's markets. This is the fifth year of the original plan.
Key said as of the end of 2020 – with one year to go – it had already surpassed the $16.5 billion goal, with $18 billion in loans and investments. That included $729 million directed to the Buffalo area. And Key announced a five-year extension representing an additional $23.5 billion commitment over its original target.
Franco said the coalition was looking for Key to deliver over $1 billion to the Buffalo Niagara region through the original program. (Key did not announce a target dollar amount for the region with either the $16.5 billion program or the extension.) And Franco said the bank had decided to make the five-year extension "without community discussion or input."
"This may well benefit Buffalo, but the BNCRC is skeptical and will continue to monitor and evaluate the bank," the coalition said.
Key defended the performance of its community benefits plan and the extension.
"Since the inception of our National Community Benefits Plan, input and dialogue with our national and local partners, including the Buffalo Niagara Community Reinvestment Coalition, has been crucial to its success," Key said.
As the program continues, Key said it will conduct "a series of community listening sessions."
"We are committed to and look forward to continuing to work with our many national and local partners," Key said. "Their input will be essential as we implement our extended and expanded commitments. ”
Matt Glynn