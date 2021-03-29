State reaches $5 million agreement with KeyBank over deceptive advertising claims

The Attorney General's Office said issues about KeyBank Plus were raised by the Buffalo Niagara Community Reinvestment Coalition and the Western New York Law Center in 2019, which led to an investigation around the state.

"The agreement will benefit untold numbers of underserved home buyers in both Western New York and the entire state," said Stephen Halpern, an attorney at the WNY Law Center.

KeyBank said of the agreement: "We appreciate the opportunity provided to us by the New York State Attorney General’s Office to examine and strengthen our KeyBank Plus Check Cashing Program."

Key said that since 2004, its KeyBank Plus program has cashed over $365 million in checks. The bank also said that across New York State, it has invested over $622 million in mortgages for low- to moderate-income individuals, families and communities as part of the community benefits plan it launched in 2017.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Homeownership is a critical factor in building healthy neighborhoods and seek to improve the lives of residents in the neighborhoods we serve," the bank said. "We are proud of the work we have done and look forward to continuing to invest in the communities we serve.”