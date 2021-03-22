State OKs site transfers on $8 million worth of Niagara Falls developments

Two Erie County companies that have been involved in previous Niagara Falls developments will have the chance for more work in the city's Third and Main Street corridors.

The state's USA Niagara Development Corp. on Monday approved transfers to TM Montante Group and SJI Main for work on sites that the state acquired from Tuscarora entrepreneur Joseph "Smokin' Joe" Anderson in 2018, using Buffalo Billion funds.

Montante plans $4.25 million worth of work in two existing buildings at 500 and 512 Main St., with a parking lot at 503 Main and a vacant lot at 518 Third St. also being turned over to the Town of Tonawanda company.

Montante was named the state's preferred developer for the sites in January 2020.

The company has yet to choose which building it will rehabilitate first, but the eventual result is to be a pair of retail or restaurant buildings connected by an outdoor seating area.

In 2019, Montante redeveloped three century-old buildings at 616 Niagara St. in the Falls into commercial space with 17 apartments on upper floors. That $5 million project is anchored by the headquarters of the Niagara Global Tourism Institute and a co-working space, called TReC.

