State officials back historic listing for Brisbane Building

The State Historic Preservation Office said its State Review Board has recommended listing the Brisbane Building at 395 Main St. and the J.W. Ruger Co. & Deck Bros. Building at 222 Chicago St. on the State Register of Historic Places and nominated both to the National Register, according to a memo filed with the Buffalo Preservation Board.
The local board also recommended denial of the requested demolitions of deteriorating homes at 64 and 68 Florida St., for additional greenspace for Canisius College, and of 29 Minton St. and 152 Sprenger Ave., for Habitat for Humanity. In all cases, the board cited the century-old age of the homes.