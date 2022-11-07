 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State officials back historic listing for Brisbane Building

Buffalo: Then and Now, Vol. 2

The Brisbane Building is still standing on Clinton Street, facing Lafayette Square. The facade of the Brisbane Building is largely unchanged, except for, most notably, the modernized, first-floor retail shops. The center of the building facing Lafayette Square, which once contained a grand entrance, has now been modified to fit in with the rest of the first-floor facade.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The State Historic Preservation Office said its State Review Board has recommended listing the Brisbane Building at 395 Main St. and the J.W. Ruger Co. & Deck Bros. Building at 222 Chicago St. on the State Register of Historic Places and nominated both to the National Register, according to a memo filed with the Buffalo Preservation Board.

The local board also recommended denial of the requested demolitions of deteriorating homes at 64 and 68 Florida St., for additional greenspace for Canisius College, and of 29 Minton St. and 152 Sprenger Ave., for Habitat for Humanity. In all cases, the board cited the century-old age of the homes.

