State launches website to track Empire State Development incentives
State launches website to track Empire State Development incentives

Old County Hall aerial
Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Empire State Development has launched an online database that includes information about incentives the state has granted to more than 1,000 projects across New York since 2018.

The searchable database contains information about incentives that the state's main economic development agency has approved for 1,074 projects since the beginning of 2018. Information about projects that were approved prior to 2018 is not available because of changes to the data management system used by the state, officials said.

The database includes information about loans, grants, Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits and Start-Up NY benefits, as well as the state Life Science Credit and its Employee Training Incentive Program.

Information about job creation targets also is available, though officials cautioned that many of the projects are in early stages and have not advanced to the point where they are doing significant hiring.

Officials said they plan to update the website quarterly.

